The first Mexican actress, Carmen Salinas, has already received her second and last dose of the coronavirus vaccine. However, the highlight of the news was the revelation that the artist made about the day she went to get vaccinated.

The actress confessed on the Hoy de México program that she received her second dose in disguise, in order to avoid being recognized by people who, like her, came to the place and were waiting for their respective turn.

“I put on a wig that I had from the movie” Men on fire. ” I didn’t put on any makeup, not my eyes or anything, and with big black glasses, nobody recognized me, “said the artist in front of the cameras of the popular morning show.

The reasons for Salinas In order to go unnoticed in her vaccination center, they were based on the fact that, as she herself indicated, she did not want her presence to modify the vaccination process, or to incite people to break sanitary measures.

“I was not going as an actress, I was going as a human being, with fear that COVID-19 would give me and with the hope of a vaccine so that it will never give me that thing,” said the Mexican actress.

As reported by the own Carmen, did not present any adverse symptoms after vaccination. “Only the pain, but nothing more,” said the 81-year-old actress.

After receiving his second dose, he has not wasted any more time and is already back in the recording studios where he is working on a new television production.

