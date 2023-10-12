Jose Luis Carranza He surprised more than one after announcing, during the program ‘Mande qué mande’, that his marriage to Carmen Rodríguez had ended. In conversation with María Pía Copello and Carlos Vílchez, the former Universitario de Deportes soccer player pointed out that, despite the fact that his relationship ended, he still has a good friendship with the mother of his daughters. “Now we are good companions. We have to respect,” he said. This Wednesday, August 11, Magaly Medina He revealed on his program how the divorce process between both public figures is going and revealed a detail about the ex-partner of the popular ‘Puma’.

In that sense, Medina showed some files from the National Registry of Identification and Civil Status (Reniec) in which it is observed that José Luis Carranza does not yet appear as divorced from Carmen Rodriguez, while she appears as officially separated from the former soccer player. “It seems that he has not yet done the respective procedures, because it is seen that he is listed as married,” commented the ‘Urraca’. After that, the TV host noticed a detail about the now ex-partner of ‘Puma’. “She leaves the country quite a bit, because we review her migratory movement, and she leaves for three, six months to the United States, where she goes via Panama. She has a lot of trips. She doesn’t stop here,” were the words of the TV host , who promised to tell more information about the new life of Carmen.

#Carmen #Rodríguez #appears #divorced #Puma #Carranza #Reniec