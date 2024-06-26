Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 06/25/2024 – 22:07

Minister Cármen Lúcia, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), rejected a lawsuit filed by the governor of Alagoas, Paulo Dantas (MDB), to try to overturn parts of the agreements signed by the mining company Braskem with public bodies to repair environmental damage caused in Maceió.

The case was rejected for procedural reasons. Cármen Lúcia considered that the type of action used by the governor to contest the agreements was inappropriate.

“What is sought, in this argument, is the judicial review of that judicial ratifying decision without observing specific procedural rules”, wrote the minister.

In her decision, Cármen Lúcia noted that, “due to the relevance of the issue”, new requests for compensation for damages may be presented, considering that the agreements were signed at a time when there was no exact dimension of the damages caused by Braskem.

“It should be noted that the occurrence of factual situations not covered by the agreements authorizes the reopening of discussions and new requests for compensation for damages, as provided for in clauses of the signed agreements that include the carrying out of periodic environmental diagnosis aimed at updating the damages caused and point out new measures to be adopted”, he added.

The governor of Alagoas claims that the agreements unduly forgave sanctions that should have been imposed on the company and paved the way for Braskem to “become the owner and economically exploit the region it devastated”. This is because there are clauses that provide for the mining company to buy properties in the affected areas from residents as a form of compensation.

Neighborhoods in Maceió have suffered since 2018 from the sinking of the soil caused by the extraction of rock salt, used in the chemical industry. Some of them had to be completely vacated.

The disputed agreements were signed with the Federal Public Ministry, Public Ministry of the State of Alagoas, Public Defender’s Office of Alagoas, Public Defender’s Office of the Union and Maceió City Hall.

Speaking during the process, the Attorney General of the Republic, Paulo Gonet, argued that, in his assessment, even if it takes ownership of properties in devastated neighborhoods, the mining company is not authorized to economically explore these regions.