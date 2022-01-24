President of the Federation of Commerce of the Region

Carmen Piñero, president of the federation of small businesses in the region. / JL ROS CAVAL / AGM

Carmen Piñero Arribas (Madrid, 1959), grandmother of three grandchildren, presides over the Trade Federation of the Region (Coremur), founded in June 2020, in the midst of a pandemic. Owner of the Corteflor flower shop, on Junterones street in the Murcian capital, she has accumulated an intense career in defense of the sector since she settled in Murcia in the years