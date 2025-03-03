Leonor Pano, the woman who administered the house of the Alcaidesa (Cádiz), which is investigated by the Judge of the Supreme Court Leopoldo Puente would have put the businessman Víctor de Aldama available to the former Minister of Transportation, José Luis Ábalos, through his partner, Claudio … Rivas, as an alleged undercover commission, said in judicial headquarters that he had no doubt in asking them to evict the politician of the house when he saw that he was not paying the monthly payments.

The investigated, just like Aldama, in the cause of alleged fraud of the HAT of hydrocarbons of the National Court that led the businessman to provisional prison, is the daughter of Carmen Pano, the woman who claimed to have led 90,000 euros at the headquarters of the PSOE on Ferraz Street from Aldama.

«Hey, it is not because it is the minister, but there is a person who is enjoying a house that is not paying. I think this is not normal. Please, start looking, because we will have to evict that person, I don’t care if Mr. Ábalos said, ”said Leonor Pano before Judge Puente on February 25. In that appearance before the High Court, he did so with the condition of witness.

This is how Pano daughter described that he would have indicated to Claudio Rivas that the then minister had to leave the house, since she was the administrator of Have Got Time, the company through which the house near Sotogrande was bought of which I would have enjoyed Ábalos.

According to the researchers, Aldama was the one after payments, coordinating with Koldo García, the advisor of then number three of the PSOE, which would be looking for a favor of the government for the companies he represented.

At the time Ábalos was ceased, in July 2021, the defaults arrived, according to the two women.

Koldo García would have written to Carmen Pano, as he also declared before the judge, in September 2021 to tell him that “they were”, without specifying who, in the house and there was no light or water. She told him that the supplies had to pay them who appears as rented, which in that case was Ábalos although it is suspected that the monthly payments were paid as a commission in kind.

“We have made one in a hitch to a junction, we have it resolved,” said the witness that Koldo García would have told him.

Your son also goes

This morning, Luis Alberto Escolano, the man who would have paid the rent of an apartment in the central Plaza de España for 2,700 euros for Jessica Rodríguez, the ex -partner of Ábalos, is cited to declare as a witness in the Supreme Court (at the National Court it appears as investigated). It is suspected that the pool of Escolano – Socio by Víctor de Aldama – also meant covert plot commissions for the politician.

Today they are also cited, also as witnesses, the son of Ábalos, Víctor, and Carlos Moreno, the chief of cabinet of the Minister of Finance, María Jesús Montero, whom Aldama said that Koldo García would have delivered an envelope with money from his part (25,000 euros) trying to help him with the postponement of debt of one of his societies.