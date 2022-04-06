A Palme d’Or, four goyas, two awards from the European Film Academy, a Silver Shell, a César… “When you start reading everything I’ve done, I get tired,” says Carmen Maura (Madrid, 76 years). The actress thus responds to the compliments of Enrique Cerezo, executive president of the Platino Awards for Ibero-American Cinema. The institution revealed last Tuesday that its honorary award was going to go to the protagonist of ‘Women on the verge of a nervous breakdown’. The award ceremony will take place on May 1, at the Ifema Municipal Conference Center in Madrid, but the “beautiful” statuette, in the words of Maura, has presided over the room of the Cervantes Institute on Wednesday in which the actress has offered a news conference. “I feel very comfortable with this award and it seems to me that it is good that they give it to me,” she explained with accurate simplicity, drawing complicit laughter from all those present. «I have made many films in Latin America, I have visited practically all the countries, and one of my frustrations is that there are many that have not been seen here and that makes me enormously sad. I have done things that I have loved, I have had wonderful moments and also fear because sometimes I have gone there without even knowing the director because they could not come because they did not have a visa or whatever. », Maura has thanked, who has assured that she has even made copies of the tapes for her friends to watch.

With a contagious smile, it is clear that many questions are not needed for the actress to let go and expand, connecting some ideas with others. She tells Maura that there are two elements that have led her to be where she is. The first is luck. «One of the unpleasant things about this profession is that it’s not enough to do it well, it has its secret but it’s not that complicated either, you have to be lucky, be at the right time and in the right place… For example, to that they give you the Goya you have to make a character and a film that everyone has seen, that is a good film…». And at this point, being available at the right time comes into play. “I have substituted many times because they did not have the ideal and they took me,” she says with the face of a mischievous girl.

Precisely, that is one of the most fascinating aspects of his figure. In the impetus, in the look, Maura continues to transmit an illusion for what she does almost supernatural. «It is that he amuses me, it is like the one who enjoys video games. That’s why for now I’m going to continue working, although sometimes I’m lazy. It’s like going to the gym; somehow, it helps me a lot, and I don’t have to make an effort to get excited about doing any role. I want to work a little less, if possible, and above all to be able to do things that I really want, but I don’t see it as a job », she says. There are things that do “bother” him, such as getting up at 5 in the morning to go to a shoot, or “when your whole body hurts, which is something that happens at this age, although today, for example, nothing hurts” , he assures between laughs. “Anyway, every time I get to a shoot I say, ladies, gentlemen, I’m 76 years old and I have to take care of myself as if I were an old lady.”