I. COURTEOUS Madrid Wednesday, 10 August 2022, 18:39



Apple must have been satisfied with ‘Now & Then’, the first series that Bambú Producciones developed for its streaming platform, because Tim Cook’s company has just announced a new project with the production company that brings together three high-flying names. Namely, Eva Longoria, Carmen Maura and Sandra Barneda. The fiction is called ‘Land of Women’ and is the adaptation of ‘La Tierra de las Mujeres’, the second novel written by the presenter of ‘La isla de las tentaciones’, which was already a finalist for the 2020 Planeta Prize with ‘Un ocean to reach you’.

Maura and Longoria will be mother and daughter in this comedy with touches of drama created by Ramón Campos and Gema R. Neira. Throughout its six episodes, the fiction tells the story of Gala (Longoria), a New York woman whose life turns upside down when her husband implicates the family in financial irregularities and she is forced to flee the city together with with his elderly mother and college daughter. To escape the dangerous criminals to whom Gala’s now-disappeared husband is indebted, the three women hide out in the same charming northern Spanish wine town from which Gala’s mother fled 50 years ago, vowing never to return. The women seek a fresh start and hope their identities remain anonymous, but rumors spread quickly in the small town, unraveling their deepest family secrets.

Carlos Sedes, a regular in other Bambú productions such as ‘Fariña’, ‘Gran Reserva’, ‘Velvet’ or ‘Las Chicas del Cable’, will be in charge of directing the series, which is currently in the pre-production phase. “In an innovative way -says the press release distributed by the technological giant- it will be filmed in English and Spanish and can be seen in either of the two languages”.

back to the front line



For the actress of ‘Desperate Housewives’, ‘Land of Women’ will be her first leading role since ‘Telenovela’, the parody comedy that NBC premiered in 2016 and that did not go beyond the first season.

For her part, Maura, recently distinguished with the honorable mention of the Platino Awards for Ibero-American Cinema, continues to work in film, theater and television indistinctly. If a few months ago she was on stage in France, the 76-year-old actress is now filming ‘My other Jon’ (Paco Arango), where she plays Merche, a terminally ill woman who decides to make a reality, along with her three best friends, their last wishes. The Madrilenian also has ‘Rainbow’ pending release -it will hit theaters on September 23-, the crazy version of ‘The Wizard of Oz’ directed by Paco León, and in which she plays Coco Cabrera, a famous Spanish artist who gets pregnant at age 70.

With ‘Land of Women’, Apple TV+ seeks to expand its limited production aimed at the Hispanic market, which includes the aforementioned ‘Now & Then’, with Maribel Verdú, Manolo Cardona, Rosie Perez and Eduardo Noriega in the cast, or the comedy ‘Acapulco ‘, with Enrique Arrizón and Camila Pérez.