It is perhaps the cruelest neurodegenerative disease for all patients. There is no cure, with an average life expectancy of between three and five years from the time it is diagnosed and without cognitive impairment. Patients are aware of their deterioration until the end. Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) is the third most common neurodegenerative disease, after Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s; ALS affects about 4,500 people a year. It is a figure that has not changed in decades. The reason is tremendous: “Every year about 900 patients die and another 900 new cases are diagnosed,” explains the new president of the Spanish Association of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS).adela), Carmen Martínez Sarmiento, has been in office for a month. An economist and auditor by training, this 69-year-old from Madrid has been linked to this non-profit association since 2006. They fight to give visibility to the disease and to support, as much as they can, the sick (who are of all ages, from 7 years old to over 60) and their families during those terrible years.

Ask. Why are they asking for a law exclusively for this disease?

Answer. Because it is urgent and, due to the casuistry, it is a very limited group. With other neurodegenerative diseases, we do not know how many people we are talking about or what their needs are. While the needs of an ALS patient are very clear and the number of patients is also clear: 4,500. Furthermore, it is a lethal, irreversible neurodegenerative disease with no cure. We already know that each person diagnosed will have one month, eight months or three years, but that they will never improve.

P. What is the average life expectancy today?

R. Between three and five years. In addition, only 5% of ALS patients can afford the treatment for the years they need it, which, depending on the variant of the disease they have, is between one and five. But the cost for them is extremely high due to the speed at which it progresses. Each patient costs between 40,000 and 60,000 euros a year. I am not saying that a law is not needed for others. What I am saying is why is a law needed for us, because since the Ciudadanos ALS bill was abandoned, 2,000 more patients have died.

P. So what do patients who can’t afford it do?

R. We help them as much as we can, from material to psychological and home care, with caregivers, physiotherapists… But, obviously, it is impossible for us to reach everyone and everything. Because it is not a hospital illness, the patient experiences it at home and with his family, when he has it. And as the deterioration is progressive and unstoppable, the more time passes, the more support they require.

P. What would the ELA law solve?

R. Coverage of all treatments for all patients who are diagnosed. As there are about 4,500, this is something that is perfectly manageable for a public health system. We believe that the severity of this disease and the fact that it is incurable deserve this attention.

P. Is anything new known about its origin?

R. No, the cause is not yet known. It is a neurodegenerative disease characterized by the progressive degeneration and death of motor neurons. It gradually paralyzes all the muscles in the body, but intellectual capacity remains intact.

P. Each partner pays an almost symbolic amount, where do they get the rest of the funds from? From public aid?

R. The total amount of public aid that exists does not even reach 15% of the needs that each patient may have. The board of directors are volunteers and we dedicate no less than 93% of the resources we receive to providing services and care to the sick, apart from public funds, donations and members, who contribute 130 euros per year.

Carmen Martínez Sarmiento, president of the Spanish Association of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (adELA) Alvaro Garcia

P. What services does an ALS patient need that your association can provide?

R. We are a care provider, we have been operating since 1990 and our mission is to help raise awareness of the disease and to help improve the quality of life of ALS patients as much as possible. Last year we provided 36,680 sessions of muscle and respiratory physiotherapy, speech therapy, psychology, carers and, to the extent that we can, we have a very important bank of support products such as cranes, wheelchairs, hygiene materials, to help them at home, which we acquire with specific donations, others with private subsidies and quite a few with donations from patients or relatives of people who no longer need them and who send them to us.

P. Do you provide psychological support to families?

R. Yes. Psychological support is extremely important. We have more and more patients undergoing treatment. This year, in the first five months alone, we already had as many patients undergoing this type of treatment as we did in the entire year last year, when we offered treatment to 772 patients and 1,500 family members. We also give them therapy on how to care for an ALS patient because, as the disease progresses through the different stages, the caregiver needs a lot of help and support.

P. Is there an average age at which this disease is detected?

R. No, it can occur at any age. A few years ago it was mainly seen after the age of 60 and the majority of patients were men. But in the last 10 years we have seen that the age of diagnosis has dropped considerably. We even have four children here in the Madrid association, one aged 7 and another aged 10. But scientifically it has not been studied whether there is any reason why the age has been lowered, although we are seeing it.

P. Are there any new treatments?

R. No. There is a medication, Riluzole, which some patients say may slow down the disease a little, for about three months, but it is not curative for either type of ALS (familial, which affects 15% of patients, and sporadic, which affects the vast majority). And it is a medication that has been around for 30 years. In addition, the European Medicines Agency has just approved another one, which was already administered in the United States, specifically for certain cases of familial ALS, which, theoretically, also slows down the progression of the disease. In other words, it would affect 5% or 10% of cases of familial ALS because there are 30 genes that are associated with familial ALS and this medication only works in some of them.

P. And any hopeful research underway?

R. Not really. There are scientific teams working on it in Spain and in other countries, but the only thing we have, at the moment, is Riluzole. There is no line of research that has reached the clinical phase.

P. What is your patient care goal?

R. We would love to be able to provide at least eight hours of caring, five days a week, so that the main carer, who is usually a family member, can work. Because often the main carer also has to stop working and, in addition, it is best for the main carer to be a professional.

P. What is the difference between what they call bulbar ALS and spinal ALS?

R. One affects the respiratory and digestive systems first, and the other affects the extremities. It is the same disease, which can start above the body or in the feet or hands. But one leads to the other, it is simply that sometimes the symptoms begin in one or another part of the body.

P. Does this influence your progress?

R. There is no scientific certainty about anything. Although we have observed, from patient associations and with the specialists we treat, that when it starts in the bulbar region, the progression is usually more aggressive, although we cannot reliably talk about average life expectancy in each case. Patients who live longer, from the time they are diagnosed, normally have started to suffer from it in their hands or feet. We have just followed the case of a girl in her early twenties who has survived three months since diagnosis, but others live 10 years.

P. Are there undiagnosed patients?

R. The ALS units in the capital’s hospitals work very well. Diagnosis is very fast. Although it always depends on where the patient is and how long it takes to go to a specialist. Normally, it is neurologists who detect the disease. In Spain, one person is diagnosed with ALS every eight hours.

P. Returning to regulation, how is it possible that there are now three different bills in Congress (from the PP, the PSOE and Junts) for such a clear and urgent health problem? Where is the problem?

R. I believe that there is a political will on the part of all parties to push this project forward and the truth is that we are quite hopeful that this will be the case.

P. Are the differences between them political, due to jurisdictional issues or of another nature?

R. We have read them all and they are very similar, although the PSOE and Sumar proposals include other neurological diseases. What we ask of all political forces is that they support it so that it is finally approved. That they give urgency to the issue. At this moment it seems that the three political groups are agreeing to merge the three proposals.

P. Your association also asks for specific residences, is it necessary that they be only for ALS?

R. We think so. Apart from guaranteed home care and carers, we are asking for residences for people who cannot be at home or who are alone. And the care they need is very specific. There are many people, for example, who have tracheostomies. The needs of an ALS patient have nothing to do with those of an Alzheimer’s patient, for example.

P. Does the ELA law also include research?

R. One of the bills that has been presented does include creating a national research centre, where existing projects can be brought together in some way, because there are public and private ones. And also creating an interlocutor for international projects. Because, in addition, it is very possible that there are common elements in neurodegenerative diseases and, if an ALS law is approved that includes a research part, and that part of research is also going to help Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s, then what we do is add up between all of us. Because it is possible that anything they discover could be valid for all three.

