Carmen Martínez Bordiú turns 70 and has been doing so since her retirement from Sintra, a city in Portugal, where she enjoys her love with Timothy McKeague, a 35-year-old Australian surfer who is also her personal trainer. Martínez Bordiú has lived intensely and each of his movements has been broadcast by the media since his birth but now, in a premeditated way, he has decided to withdraw. She herself admits that she has wanted to completely disappear from the media to live in her own way.

However, if Franco’s first granddaughter has been characterized by something, it has been for not allowing herself to be corseted by what they will say and for always living as she wanted. Little could be expected that his biography would fit up to three marriages with their corresponding divorces and numerous love affairs after being educated in a particularly conservative and religious family environment.

Martínez Bordiú lived her first love with Jaime Rivera, a young man who did not seem good enough in the eyes of the family so in the fall of 1971 they decided to take her on a trip to Stockholm where the Spanish ambassador to Sweden, Alfonso de Borbón and Dampierre, was waiting for her. , eldest son of the infant Don Jaime. He did turn out to be appropriate for Carmen, so much so that months later, in March 1972, the wedding arrived. As a result of this marriage, their two children were born, Francisco, in 1972 and Luis Alfonso, in 1974.

She has been married three times, has been divorced three more, lost one of her children and has had several boyfriends



What seemed like a perfect marriage, we learned years later that it had been an unhappy relationship in which she found no happiness. During that time, the now Duchess of Franco was seen enjoying high society parties with her friend, Isabel Preysler, who was also turning 70 a few days ago. It was precisely his divorced friends who would blame Alfonso for being a bad influence since a year after Isabel, in 1979, Carmen decided to separate. Not content with breaking up her marriage, she left for Paris with her new love, the French antiquarian Jean-MarIe Rossi, which was a real scandal of the time. This love story was clouded by the tragedy since in February 1984 Carmen’s eldest son died in a traffic accident and in the summer of the same year Jean-Marie’s daughter died in a boating accident. Grief united the married couple at the end of that year. Four months later, in April 1985, María Cynthia Francisca Matilda was born.

In 1994 they separated and she, who has always lived love freely, met months later Roberto Federici, with whom she did not marry but with whom she maintained a relationship for 10 years, until 2004. After the Italian, Carmen met José Campos, a Santander businessman. If until then the partners of Franco’s granddaughter used to be quite older than her, now the tables were turning. With Campos, Bordiú said his third ‘I do’ in 2006 and moved to Santander until their love ended in 2013.

After her mother died, she moved to the neighboring country with Timothy, who is her personal trainer.



At this time it was easy to see Carmen in magazines giving details of her life or on television programs where, in addition to telling her story, she dared to dance, participating in the program ‘Look who is dancing!’ in 2010. After leaving behind his history with the Santander, he had an affair with the scrapyard businessman Luismi Rodríguez, popularly known as ‘the scrap dealer’, a brief story after which he would meet his current partner, Thimothy McKeague, with whom he lives in Portugal where he moved in mid-2018, after the death of his mother, Carmen Franco Polo. With him, who started out as her personal trainer, she has found stability and smiled back. Because if there is something that the Duchess of Franco is clear about, it is that what moves her in life is love.