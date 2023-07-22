Carmen Martín Gaite (1925-2000) loved to talk, tell out loud. The presence of the other, listener who watches and reacts or hypothetical and ghostly reader, was the source of legitimacy of the story and its driving force, its determining cause and its ultimate destination. The spoken word acquired its full meaning if it was shared, and in that sharing it modulated, matched the rhythm and avidity of the addressee to cradle or stir him up, to pulsate his emotional chords, persuade him or captivate him with the irresistible enchantment of the voice. Of this she wrote many times since 1966 (date of her short essay The interlocutor search) and until his premature death in 2000, but of all that has been written, an unfinished essay (because it is endless) that he called in 1983 stands out for its beauty The Neverending Story and subtitled Notes on narration, love and lies. Until then, the writer had hardly had to face a different and plural listener, that of the conference rooms, in whose thousand eyes it is impossible to scrutinize the reaction of complicity or disgust, of assent or disagreement. Since then, that expectant mass of people would often be her verbal dance partner.

In volume VI of the Complete works published in 2017 by José Teruel, the entire second part, which occupies more than 500 pages, was used to bring together his conferences and speeches, which are, it should be clear from now on, an essential complement to his narrative and essay work. Especially essential, along with their notebooks of everything, for those who want to know from inside the intimate engine room of their writing. This compilation derives from those pages, but the new features it incorporates are described in relation to the miscellaneous Expired water who in 2003 gathered his posthumous papers with a certain disorder. Thus, major conferences such as The writer’s loom either Juan Benet: inspiration and style, which were already in the OChere they are given as novelties without actually being so.

The spoken word kept pace with the recipient’s rhythm to cradle or excite him, to persuade or captivate him.

What constitutes a complete novelty is the last chapter, ‘Gaps in custom. On the content of literary matter’, which brings together the five lectures that Martín Gaite had to give in the year 2000 at the Menéndez Pelayo International University. In them he addressed his conception of fantastic literature (“a gap in custom”, which was to be the title of his first stories), the relationship between History and fictional stories (the link between his research on eighteenth-century Melchior de Macanaz and retahílas), the relationship between memory and oral narration (one of his most intimate themes), the role of spaces as generators of narrative imagination (and here he reveals the locative and theatrical genesis of his novels) and, finally, the old and literature. Without detracting from the previous four, this last conference is extraordinary in its wise wandering and in many of its reflections, such as that trying to imitate the perspective of an old man (the “late style” or having suffered all sorts of goring in the arena of life) is a fraud: it is like fighting without a bull.

Carmen Martín Gaite, seen by Sciamarella. SCIAMMARELLA

The rest of the conferences are organized into five thematic blocks whose interest does not wane, although the first three, on the profession of writing, the autobiographical memory as an argument and the miscellaneous section, with works on the trip as a search, on women in literature or on wuthering heights (this was one of his last interventions), they are the most succulent. The other two, dedicated to his beloved eighteenth century (with a dissertation on the “love style of women” through time, the direct result of his essay Amorous uses of the Spanish postwar period; 1981) and Elena Fortún and the character of Celia (product of a cycle at the Juan March Foundation), help to complete the image of Carmen Martín Gaite as a woman of letters concerned with the sometimes cloudy cartography of collective memory and the echoes and resonances of personal memory.

Synchronized with the appearance of the conferences, the poetic work of the author has been recovered, which she titled in her first edition in 1976 in gusts It was a way of showing how intermittently the lyrical wind blew for her from her adolescence in the forties up to that moment. Then it was a handful of poems that came to light due to Jesús Munárriz’s determination between two of her most successful novels, retahílas (1974) and the back room (1978), and the same year of a less happy novel although with a most declarative title: interior fragments. In successive editions, in 1986 and in 1993 it increased with 9 and 14 poems respectively, and in 2000, in the third volume of the aforementioned Complete works, Teruel added five poems between scattered and unpublished. This set is the one that is now being reissued —only one circumstance poem is discarded— with a splendid bonus: the recitation of the poems in the voice of the writer herself, accessible by means of a QR code. Along with lyrics to sing and even poetic antics, there are memorable poems, such as the lacerating ‘Pájaro vegetal’, or the narrative print ‘Everything is a broken story in New York’. How healthy it is that the enduring of the voices of Carmen Martín Gaite is facilitated.

Carmen Martin Gaite

Edition by José Teruel

The Beautiful Warsaw, 2023

160 pages. €15.90

You can follow BABELIA on Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.