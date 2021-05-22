Writer Carmen Maria Machado, in Los Angeles in 2019. Randy Shropshire / GETTY IMAGES

For years, Carmen Maria Machado (Allentown, United States, 1986) tried to tell her story to people who did not know how to listen to it. That is why he ended up writing a book, In the house of dreams (Anagram), which describes her traumatic relationship with the woman who abused her in her late twenties. He did not find, despite what the clichés about confessional literature say, no consolation. “It was not a cathartic or healing process. There are writers who feel those things, but it is not mandatory. It seems acceptable to me to say that writing this book was a complete mess. I hated him deeply and surely wouldn’t do it again. It was like a kidney stone: I had to remove it to be able to write other things, “says the author by video call from her home in Philadelphia, where she teaches writing classes at the University of Pennsylvania. After his literary debut with the applauded short story anthology Your body and other partiesMachado here seems like a different writer, just as lucid in describing the horror that everyday life hides, only now she is out in the open. “With fiction you always feel a protection. When you write about difficult things, you can say that you have made everything up, even if it is a lie, ”he responds.

His story begins as an LGTB + romantic comedy: the woman of his dreams is a writer with a blonde ponytail fresh out of the gym, from a good family and a Harvard graduate, who speaks fluent French. Machado, a “brunette with glasses and curves bordering on fat,” the granddaughter of a Cuban exile, a religious fanatic in her teens, thirsty and hungry for a love that forces her to cross four states, feels her heart beat against her rib cage. And it surrenders in a matter of days. “May I?” Her new lover asks her every step of the way as she undresses her. “You wouldn’t mind drowning yourself like that, giving permission,” the narrator writes, addressing her former self.

“Religion is pure horror: a wayward God rules a world of angels and demons. I am no longer a believer, but I am interested in how we think about what is beyond our understanding “

That is, of course, what will happen. This idyllic romance will soon turn into a tale of domestic horror: unhealthy jealousy, inexplicable mood swings, minor assaults that turn serious, and manipulation worthy of a thriller desktop. All this inside the house of the title, located in a green university suburb of Indiana, which in Machado’s story takes on features of a gothic mansion. After all, a text only needs “two things to integrate into Gothic romanticism: woman plus residence,” Machado writes in the book, citing film theorist Mary Ann Doane. Still, her goth has no southern roots: it is anchored in the Rust Belt, the rusty industrial belt of the northeastern United States, where she grew up, and later nurtured by her strict upbringing in her parents’ Methodism. “Religion is pure horror: a wayward God rules a world of angels and demons. I am no longer a believer, but I am interested in how we think as a society in everything that is beyond our understanding ”, explains Machado.

His book is a heartbreaking memoir which tells how he managed to get out of that violent relationship, but also an essay on the absence in the literary canon of other accounts of abuse in homosexual relationships. When Machado began writing, he discovered that they simply did not exist, beyond some judicial testimony. It is what he calls “the violence of the archive”, the fact that certain stories do not deserve to be recorded in the face of posterity. Everything is in the etymology: the word archive, as Derrida recalled in his day, comes from the Greek arjíon, “The victor’s house.” “I speak in silence. I throw the stone of my history into a vast crevice; measure the vacuum for how little noise it makes, ”writes the author.

“It is not enough that we homosexuals are human beings to deserve rights. We must also be exemplary people. It’s cynical and disgusting “

Machado believes that stories of lesbian abuse have been silenced as “stories that create complications”, as happened with hers. “We need gay storytelling to be universally inspiring and positive. As we continue to fight for respectability, we must always present a respectable face, ”says Machado. “It is not enough that we are human beings to deserve rights. We must also be exemplary people. He’s cynical and gross. The result is that homosexuals, like other oppressed groups, end up silencing their experiences. It is the anguish of the minority: if you are not careful, someone will see you doing something human and will use it against you ”.

Death drive

In the house of dreams uses a fragmented structure, full of breaks in continuity, reminiscent of the Style exercises of Raymond Queneau by reformulating the same story according to the conventions of different genres, from Bildungsroman and the erotic novel to the porreta comedy and the books of Choose your own adventure. “It was about making the reader gas light to create in him a sense of instability similar to the one I had in my head,” explains Machado. In the footnotes, the author adds references to the tradition of folk tales, implying that they predetermine our behavior patterns, amid digressions that lead her to speak of the heroines tortured by their husbands in the movies of the 1940s. , of the villains queer in Disney or movie productions The stranger from the lake, by Alain Guiraudie, to evoke that death drive so classic in homosexual stories, perhaps because its protagonists, accustomed to humiliation, do not believe they deserve life.

“I hate Biden, even if he’s better than Trump. To make radical changes you need a radical imagination, and I don’t think he has it “

Machado, who does not speak Spanish well, but feels “very close” to authors such as Mariana Enriquez and Samanta Schweblin, contemplates the world from a dark glass. “When I watch it, I see a horror story. For example, my country seems like a dystopia to me. I hate Biden, even though he’s better than Trump. Biden is a perfectly formal white old man who may have groped someone. Another one… ”, he says. “To make radical changes you need a radical imagination, and I don’t think he has it.” In the Democratic primaries he voted for Elizabeth Warren “on principle”, even though she had already withdrawn from the race.

Remember that you broke up with your ex on the same day that Obama announced that he supported gay marriage, a Wednesday in May 2012. That is, less than 10 years ago. So it seems that she has hit rock bottom, but a plot twist awaits her in the last section. Although that relative happy ending has not solved the problem. “Seven years have passed and I’m still dreaming about it,” he clarifies. His cerebral cortex and nervous system have not forgotten anything. “The trauma has altered the DNA of my body, like an ancient virus,” he writes down the stretch. There is no comfort in his words, although there is the feeling of having freed himself from a pending task, from the burden of being able to say everything out loud. The book opens with a quote from Zora Neale Hurston, the prodigious author of His eyes were looking at God, another specialist in putting in writing things that nobody had dared to say before: “If you keep your pain in silence, they will kill you and they will say that you liked it.” Once the virus is overcome, the longed-for period of immunity always arrives, however brief and illusory it may be.

In the house of dreams Author: Carmen Maria Machado.

Translation by Laura Salas.

Anagram, 2021. 320 pages. 19.90 euros.

You can follow BABELIA on Facebook Y Twitter, or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.