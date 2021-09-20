This September 10, the filming of ‘Full of grace’ has finished, a film directed by Roberto Bueso (‘The band’) with Carmen Machi as the absolute protagonist, who here gets a nun ready to do anything to save the orphanage she runs from closure . A story about the importance of education and the transmission of values.

Along with Machi are the cast Paula Usero (‘Rosa’s wedding’), Pablo Chiapella (‘The one that is coming’), Nuria González (’30 coins’), Anis Doroftei (‘Dragonheart: Heart of fire’) or Manolo Solo (‘Late for anger’), among others. The script is the work of Roberto Bueno and Óscar Díaz and is inspired by a real event.

‘Full of grace’ presents Sister Marina, who is sent in the early 1990s to El Parral, an orphanage threatened with closure. When they arrive at school, the children are out of control, but Marina captures their attention with her charisma and self-confidence. The boys start to look curiously at this new sister who is immune to his mischief. Especially Valdo, with whom Marina connects in a special way. When she discovers the boys’ nocturnal escapades, something strictly forbidden, she comes up with the idea that will change El Parral forever: to form a soccer team. With the help of Sister Angelines – an innocent and fragile nun – and Sister Tatiana – a slightly more brutal nun, and through soccer, they create something like a real family. A few years later, Valdo will make his debut in Real Madrid’s first team.

Carmen Machi gives life to Sister Marina: «This is a film with a wonderful script, very well written, in which the children are the ones who write the story. For me they are being great companions, from whom you learn a lot. It is a tremendously luminous film, which wakes you up with a smile and in which we are going to let out more than one laugh, “he says, while Paula Usero, who is Sister Tatiana here, highlights” the feeling that is established between my character and the from Carmen, an actress whom I have always admired a lot and who for me is an example to follow ».

For his part, director Roberto Bueso points out: «Going back to work with the same team of professionals that accompanied me in ‘La banda’, my first film, is a guarantee, and gives you a peace of mind that you obviously don’t have with an opera cousin”. The filmmaker also highlights the exhaustive search work of the protagonists, chosen from more than 2,000 applicants. “All of them are special boys, hard-working, and who have formed their own particular family.”

The producer is Fernando Bovaira, who usually combines big-budget movies and series with smaller but more endearing ones, and who was already behind ‘La banda’, says: «This movie is a story about the importance of education and the transmission of values ​​”, highlighting the possibilities that the autochthonous film industry currently has:” It is the ideal moment for the Valencian institutions to take a step forward and bet, from the defense of their own culture but without excluding approaches, to develop the industry venue and give opportunities to the magnificent Valencian technical and artistic teams ».

The film, which, like ‘La banda’, has been shot in locations in the Valencian Community (Carcaixent, Burjassot, San Antonio de Benagéber, Quesa, Paterna, La Eliana and Gandía), and which also relies mostly on a technical team Valencian, is a production of Misent Producciones, MOD Producciones and The Nun Producciones AIE, and has the participation of RTVE, Movistar +, À Punt Mèdia and the support of the IVC (Institut Valencià de Cultura) that will hit theaters on July 8 of 2022 (ready to compete for the box office with the title presented next summer by Santiago Segura), with distribution by Paramount Pictures Spain.