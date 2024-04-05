Action deals with the constitutional limits of the Forces’ actions; minister voted against the possibility of military intervention

Minister Cármen Lúcia, from the STF (Supreme Federal Court), stated that there is no reference in the Brazilian Constitution about the “moderating power” of the Armed Forces. The minister presented her vote this Friday (April 5, 2024) in an action that deals with the constitutional limits of the actions of the Forces and their hierarchy in relation to the Three Powers.

“There is not even any reference, in the current Brazilian democratic constitutional system, to any exorbitant or autonomous action by the Armed Forces in relation to constitutional powers”, says an excerpt from Cármen Lúcia's vote. Here's the complete (PDF – 208 kB).

“To undermine the Constitution, going beyond what is defined in it for its action, is unconstitutional, illegitimate, undemocratic and invalid”.

The minister also says that the Armed Forces do not have “powers” to intervene in conflicts between Powers. The vote is in line with the understanding of the rapporteur, minister Luiz Fux.

In total, there are 8 votes to declare the possibility of military intervention unconstitutional. The trial began in the virtual plenary on March 29th and continues until April 8th.

Here is the voting score:

8 votes against military intervention: Luiz Fux (rapporteur), Roberto Barroso, Flávio Dino, Edson Fachin, André Mendonça, Gilmar Mendes, Cristiano Zanin and Cármen Lúcia.

The action was filed in 2020 by the PDT. The party questions some points of the 1999 law that regulates the employment of the Armed Forces. Among them, the attribution of the President of the Republic to decide on the request for the use of the Army, Navy and Air Force by the other Powers.