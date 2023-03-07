Minister affirmed that Lula has the right to choose, as long as the Constitution is complied with

the minister of stf (Federal Supreme Court) Cármen Lúcia said she respects the possible nomination lawyer Cristiano Zanin Martins to occupy one of the two vacancies that will remain open on the Supreme Court this year – that of Ricardo Lewandowski and Rosa Weber, in May and October, respectively.

Zanin was the lawyer responsible for defending the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) in the criminal proceedings of the Lava Jato operation. “As a judge, I respect [a indicação], as long as the Constitution is adhered to. The president has the right to choose and fulfill his or her role as a competent authority.”he declared during an interview with the program Roda Viva, from TV Culturathis Monday (6.Mar.2023).

Asked if the indication could imply any problem, Cármen Lúcia denied it. “We had great ministers like Victor Nunes Leal, who was Juscelino’s chief of staff. [Kubitschek]. In more recent cases, we have Gilmar Mendes and Dias Toffoli“quoted.

“The circumstance of having passed through the Executive or the connection with the president himself does not in any way tarnish the nominee. I think the discussion has to be: is the Constitution being fulfilled? The Constitution says that the minister must have notorious legal knowledge and unblemished reputation. And this lawyer has and has already demonstrated”highlighted.

Representativeness in the Court

Still on the nominations for the two vacancies to the Supreme, the minister said that there are competent women who can occupy the positions. And she pointed out that President Lula “always remembered those who have equal rights, but are in the minority”in reference to gender representation in the STF.

“I think the issue of representativeness never left the agenda. In the case of these lists [de indicações]in fact, they are very important names and figures in law and that are projected”he said.

The minister mentioned the appointment to the STF by the president, and said she had no reason to assume that in a country with women “so important that they are acting” in law are not remembered by Lula when nominating vacancies.

“I am sure and convinced that, as this is a president who has always remembered the agendas of those who have equal rights, but in the minority in the performance of their rights, as is the case of women, I do not think this will fail to appear on the agenda. At least that he evaluates and takes into account when making his choice.”highlighted.

Male chauvinism

Regarding the STF, Cármen Lúcia stated that the environment is “majority sexist”. The minister highlighted the fact that she is, with the President of the STF, Rosa Weber, the only women on the collegiate – the other 9 ministers are men. In this sense, the judge highlighted the importance of greater representation of the female gender in other spaces of power.

The judge cited the case in which Justice Rosa Weber was silenced by Court colleagues in plenary. “I had to ask a colleague for President Rosa to speak, as she was continually interrupted. This is not just any malice, but a structure of Brazil”highlighted.

Cármen Lúcia spoke about women being the majority in the OAB (Order of Lawyers of Brazil), but that none reached the presidency of the institution.

“We are a society where knowledge favors men more in all powers, and this leads to more men talking and making themselves heard. […] Equality is in the right to speak, listen and be heard in better conditions. […] We need to work to overcome this.”he stated.

January 8th

The minister spoke about the competence of the Supreme Court to judge the more than 900 denounced by the acts of the 8th of January. The judge highlighted the performance of the ministers since the demonstrations by extremists and that the collegiate “will need to work to improve the classification of domestic terrorism”.

The judge said that with technological advances, the Court will be able to judge cases more quickly and that the current structure may be adequate to meet the process flow.

Asked about the incitement of hatred against the STF, the minister stated that “accountability only occurs after objective proof. But, to the extent that in acting as an authority there are words against the institution, ministers or other appointed persons, there are ingredients that fertilize anger”.

“There was, yes [a incitação], not only from one person, but from authorities who raised public questions and insults against us ministers, this was echoed. Which I think is very serious”added Minister Carmen Lúcia.