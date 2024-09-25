Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/24/2024 – 22:02

The president of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), Minister Cármen Lúcia, announced this Tuesday, 24, that she has called on the Federal Police (PF), the Federal Public Ministry (MPF) and the regional electoral courts to intensify the fight against cases of violence occurring in this year’s elections.

According to the minister, it is necessary to prioritize investigations, accusations and trials of these cases of violence. Cármen Lúcia’s announcement comes one day after an aide to São Paulo mayoral candidate Pablo Marçal (PRTB) punched a member of the team of the mayor and candidate for reelection, Ricardo Nunes (MDB), at the end of the debate organized by Flow Podcast.

“Cases of violence of the most varied forms have been repeated in this electoral process and which even affront the noble activity of politics, which is so necessary. Politics is not violence, it is the overcoming of violence. Violence practiced in the political environment, not only against the victim, but also against the entire society and democracy itself,” stated the president of the TSE.

Without mentioning the cases of violence that marked the campaign in São Paulo, Cármen Lúcia stated that voters became hostages to “scenes of boxing.” The president of the TSE also stated that this year’s campaign has “scenes and practices that embarrass and offend democratic civility.”

“Due to lack of preparation, neglect or illegitimate and unqualified campaign tactics, attacks are made against citizens, people and institutions are attacked and, in the most subaltern and uncivil manner, the honorable people of the country, who only want to understand the proposals that the candidates offer for their city, are forced to watch abject and criminal scenes that reduce politics to scenes of fighting, unreason and news of crimes,” declared Cármen Lúcia.

Cármen Lúcia also demanded a firm stance from political parties, which, according to her, cannot condone “scenes of villainy.” “Democracy demands respect and humanity demands trust, and we do not trust those who lack composure and manners to live their lives,” stated Cármen Lúcia.

During the Flow Podcast debate, which took place on Monday, the 23rd, videomaker Nahuel Medina attacked marketing expert Duda Lima with a punch to the face. The altercation occurred after Marçal was expelled from the debate by mediator Carlos Tramontina.

On the 16th, during a debate organized by TV Cultura, PSDB candidate for mayor José Luiz Datena threw a chair at Marçal. The incident, broadcast live to voters, led to the PSDB candidate being expelled from the meeting. The attack occurred after the PRTB candidate cited an accusation of sexual harassment against Datena, which was filed and dismissed by the courts in 2019.

Due to the escalation of violence, the debates in the campaign in the capital of São Paulo are receiving increased security, but this has not had any effect in curbing the attacks. In the RedeTV! debate, which took place on the 17th, the chairs occupied by the candidates were bolted to the floor. In the Flow meeting, there were no direct clashes between the candidates for mayor.