Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/26/2023 – 7:16 pm

The minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Cármen Lúcia stipulated a period of five days for the governor of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), and the president of the State Legislative Assembly (Alesp), André do Prado, to express their views on enactment of a bill honoring colonel and former state deputy Erasmo Dias, known for having led the invasion of the Pontifical Catholic University (PUC) in 1977, during the dictatorship, leading to the arrest of nearly 900 students.

“I determine that information be requested, with urgency and priority, from the governor of the State of São Paulo and the president of the Legislative Assembly of the State of São Paulo, to be provided within a maximum and non-extendable period of five days”, said the minister in a decision this Friday. -Friday, 25th.

The law was sanctioned by Tarcísio on June 27. The new legislation pays homage to the military by giving the name “Deputado Erasmo Dias” to a junction in the municipality of Paraguaçu Paulista, the colonel’s hometown.

Cármen Lúcia’s decision responds to a direct action of unconstitutionality that was articulated by the Academic Center 22 de Agosto, representative nucleus of law students at PUC-SP, with the support of politicians from the PDT, PT and PSOL. In the process, the center and the associations affirm that “Erasmo Dias, when Secretary of Public Security of São Paulo, had as one of his main missions the suffocation of the student movement in São Paulo”.

“By honoring Antonio Erasmo Dias, one of the most emblematic agents of violations of fundamental rights perpetrated during the military dictatorship, São Paulo law honors the attacks of new forms of authoritarianism”, say the institutions.

“Erasmo Dias collects violations of democracy and fundamental rights, conducted during and by the military dictatorship. In light of this situation, there is no doubt that, contrary to legitimate homage, the state law now being challenged represents an affront to the Constitution of the Republic”, completes the group in the action.

The norm arose from a bill by the now former deputy Frederico d’Avila (PL) presented in 2020. The justification of the text discusses the trajectory of the military and states that Erasmo Dias represents “the image of the good citizen, integrity, of noble values, who based his life on his military career with different efforts”. “It is worth highlighting his notorious participation in the March 1964 Movement, when society recognized the Army, in the figure of Erasmo Dias, as the force that put an end to communist anarchy”, said the parliamentarian in the document.

Born in Paraguaçu Paulista, Erasmo Dias had a degree and a degree in History from the University of São Paulo and a degree in Law. He took over the Public Security Secretariat of São Paulo in 1974, during the government of Emílio Garrastazu Médici, and remained in power until March 1979, a period in which he was the protagonist of controversial actions.

Erasmo Dias gained notoriety for the invasion of the campus of the Pontifical Catholic University (PUC), on September 22, 1977. At the time, students were performing a public act for the reorganization of the National Union of Students (UNE) when they were surprised by firebombs. The action resulted in the arrest of around 900 students, who were taken to the headquarters of Rondas Ostensivas Tobias de Aguiar (Rota) and to the São Paulo State Department of Political and Social Order (Dops).

Erasmo Dias died in 2010, aged 85, from complications arising from cancer.