Carmen Lomana and Ágatha Ruiz de la Prada have been grabbing headlines for months due to the enmity that arose between them. However, it seems that the television collaborator, tired of the controversy, would have decided to bury the war ax.

In one of his last public appearances, Lomana has spoken with the press about her relationship with the fashion designer. “This already seems to me a shame“, He began with his statements for Europa Press.

“Two women, two ladies who have been friends They can’t be pulling darts “he pointed firmly, recognizing with these words that he does not like this dispute with Ágatha Ruiz de la Prada.

“I said: ‘I think it’s fine, we must stop this“The television added. In addition, Lomana said that the situation of enmity” has stopped “and the reason for this has been that José Manuel Díaz-Patón, an ex-partner of the designer, is no longer involved between them.

With these statements, the businesswoman expressed her happiness to the being that her friend is currently also happy. “I’m happy that she is happy And that he forgets a bit of all this absurd war, “he said.