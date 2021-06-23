During the session this Tuesday, the General Council of the Electoral Institute of Tamaulipas (Ietam) resolved several issues, including a PAN complaint against the now elected mayor of Nuevo Laredo, Carmen Lilia Canturosas Villarreal. The counselors resolved that a sanction is applicable for violating the Electoral Law of Tamaulipas.

The counselors noted that Carmen Lilia Canturosas Villarreal, at that time, a candidate for the post of municipal president of Nuevo Laredo, it did commit a violation of the provisions of Article 246 of the Electoral Law of the State of Tamaulipas.

So that A sanction consisting of a public reprimand was imposed and it was registered in the Catalog of Subjects Sanctioned by the Ietam. In this file, the complaint was filed by the National Action Party (PAN).

It should be noted that Carmen Lilia Canturosas Villarreal had another complaint for transgression of the provisions of the seventh paragraph of Article 134 of the Constitution, but it was unsuccessful.

Another resolved complaint was against Luis Lauro Reyes Rodríguez, municipal president of Güémez, To who It was credited with improper use of public resources and contravention of the principle of neutrality.

The councilors also gave him a public reprimand and he was registered in the Catalog of Subjects Sanctioned by the Ietam. It was also the PAN who made this complaint.

Complaints that did not merit sanction

In the session, other complaints that were not credited were resolved. In the documents they were indicated Héctor Joel Villegas González, candidate for mayor of Río Bravo, by placing advertising on elements of urban equipment; Eduardo Abraham Gattás Báez, candidate for mayor of Ciudad Victoria, by coercion to vote; Lorena Zúñiga Torres, delegate of the Villanueva town from the municipality of Camargo, for conduct contrary to the principle of impartiality.

Other files were from Samantha Khiabett Rodríguez Cantú, candidate for local deputy for the electoral district 02, headquartered in Nuevo Laredo, for anticipated campaign events; José Javier Castillo Castillo, candidate for mayor of González, by placing propaganda in public buildings.

EAS