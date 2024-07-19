The Minister of Territorial Policy and Democratic Memory, Ángel Víctor Torres, and the Minister of Science, Diana Morant, with relatives of those who were retaliated against, yesterday, at the Fundació Bancaixa in Valencia. Ana Escobar (EFE)

His grandfather was Juan Peset Aleixandre, a renowned doctor and politician who became rector of the University of Valencia. He was shot in 1941 for being a republican. With the arrival of democracy, the eminent epidemiologist gave his name to an avenue, a hospital and a college in Valencia. And this Thursday, on the 88th anniversary of the Francoist coup d’état, the Government expressly recognised the illegality of his sentence, together with those of 12 other victims who did not have the same public profile, in a tribute presided over by the Minister of Democratic Memory, Ángel Víctor Torres, accompanied by the Minister of Science, Diana Morant, and the Government delegate in the Valencian Community, Pilar Bernabé, all of them socialists. There were no representatives of the Valencian Generalitat, although the president, Carlos Mazón, of the PP, was invited to the event held at the Bancaixa Foundation, as confirmed by the organisers.

Carmen Peset, granddaughter of the executed rector, expressed her gratitude for the recognition of “so much family sacrifice” and “a total and social injustice” such as the execution of her grandfather and the silence imposed on those who were repressed during 40 years of dictatorship: “None of them deserved to end up like they did, nor the suffering of the families and the silence, which has been the worst, for three generations.” For this reason, she openly criticized the new Law of Concord, approved by the PP and Vox in the Valencian Parliament last Thursday, hours before the far right broke its autonomous government pacts with the popular party. She described the law as “infamy.”

Carmen Contreras, granddaughter of Juan Manuel Contreras García, who was a councillor in Godella for just 20 days during the Republic and was shot for it in 1940, also in the so-called “firing squad of Spain” in Paterna, where 2,238 people died in the post-war period, also expressed herself in similar terms. Last Friday, she was confirmed the identification of the exhumed remains of her grandfather that will soon be buried next to those of her grandmother, who she remembers as a child taking her to visit the common grave (number 114) in the cemetery of Paterna. She considers that the law that repeals the autonomous law of Democratic Memory is a “hodgepodge” in which all kinds of victims are mixed together.

At Thursday’s event, the Government presented a series of recognitions in which it declared illegal and illegitimate courts, juries, convictions, sanctions and resolutions against these 13 victims, whose families participated in the tribute: Vicente Miguel Carceller, director of the magazine The Traca; Carlos Gómez Cabrera, cartoonist of The Traca; Consuelo Galvis Perucho, who was in prison when two of her three sons were shot; Juan Álvarez Madrid, a day labourer affiliated with the CNT; Ramón Darijo Castillo, a worker affiliated with the CNT; José Celda Beneyto, a farmer; Julio Giménez Jordán, a journalist and president of a press association; Gonzalo Tejero Langarita, a municipal police officer from Valencia; Pascual Blasco Marco, founder of the UGT in his town; Doroteo Coronado Serrano, a relative of the guerrilla Basiliso Serrano, and the railway worker Dámaso Cabanillas Roso, in addition to the aforementioned Juan Peset Aleixandre and Juan Manuel Contreras García,

“They were humiliated, mistreated and murdered for defending freedom and the constitutional order,” said the Minister of Democratic Memory. Torres explained that the statements granted, under the Law of Democratic Memory, comply with the right to know the truth about what happened, to recognition and reparation for people and families who lived silenced for decades.

He insisted on his commitment to continue developing and strengthening the Law of Democratic Memory and has invited the autonomous communities of the PP that promote laws of “concord” to negotiate with the Government its content “so that they really are laws that promote reparation, truth and justice”. In this sense, the minister indicated that the fact that the Valencian law has not yet been published (at least, until this Thursday), as well as the departure of Vox, can be used to agree on its content and avoid appealing it to the Constitutional Court.

Repair

Torres warned that it is “unacceptable” for these laws to equate democratic historical periods with the dictatorship, “just as it is unacceptable not to expressly condemn Francoism.” “These laws cannot hinder the work of memorial entities in charge of the exhumation, identification and reparation of victims who remain in mass graves and ditches,” he added.

If these laws are not halted, he reiterated that there is a regulated procedure, through article 33.2 of the Organic Law of the Constitutional Court, which will be activated to open a period of dialogue with the Valencian Community. “We hope they accept it. The PP, after the far right broke its government pact, now has an excellent opportunity to reconsider its position and demonstrate that it is on the side of democrats and human rights.”

Diana Morant, for her part, defended the need to “honour the memory of those who lost their lives for believing in something as basic as coexistence and for defending a dream that today seems normal and everyday to us: to live in a democratic society, in a modern, plural, diverse and supportive Spain.”

Matías Alonso spoke on behalf of the repressed relatives: “Today we are settling a debt inherited from our grandmothers, who told us of their husbands’ concern that their children and grandchildren should not be ashamed, because they died innocently. That request ends the letters written minutes before being shot.” ​​According to him, these are certificates given to “men who are victims of shootings and repression; men who went to the firing squad or to the cell, leaving outside, dead in life, women and children whose foundations of the family building collapsed.” “These recognitions are also for those women who were left alone in life in charge of children whose childhood was also killed,” he stressed, after emotionally recalling the case of his grandmother Dolores.