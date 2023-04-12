Things get tense in “At the bottom there is room”. Carmen escaped from the hospital where she was hospitalized during chapter 195 of the América TV series and, after Claudia Llanos tried to kill her, a hunt from mother to daughter would begin. Francesca Maldini’s archenemy could ruin the plans of the ‘Shark’s Eye’, who has been linked to Macarena under a new identity. His purpose of her? Ending Mike’s life once and for all and getting closer and closer to ‘Noni’.

What will happen in “AFHS”? Claudia is taking revenge to another level and just when she believed that her mother had paid for abandoning her and her brother Leonardo, as children, everything would turn 180 degrees.

