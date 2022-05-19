carmen electra She continues to exploit her image as a sex symbol, just as she did in the 1990s as part of “Baywatch.” She has recently announced her joining OnlyFans, where stars like Bella Thorne have found resounding success.

One month after his 50th birthday, on April 20, the Hollywood star described his addition to the paid adult entertainment platform as a “no-brainer”, the same one that will give him greater freedom and less censorship than Instagram, a network where she is followed by 1.4 million followers.

What did Carmen Electra say about OnlyFans?

“I felt like, ‘Yeah, I need to do this.’ I, for once, have this opportunity to be my own boss and having my own creative vision to share with my fans without someone watching me and saying, “Don’t do this, don’t do that. Cover this,” he explained. carmen electra speaking to People.

Carmen Electra opened her OnlyFans account on May 18, 2022. Photo: OnlyFans capture

Carmen Electra’s content on OnlyFans

Carmen Electra, who rose to fame after appearing on the March cover of Playboy in 1996, acknowledged that people tend to put their image to all kinds of uses and that, in that sense, joining OnlyFans gives her some control over it. . “I could have control over them and do what you feel like doing inside,” he claimed.

Similarly, the star of “Baywatch” pointed out that her profile will include beauty tutorials, photos of her in a swimsuit and lingerie, as well as sexy and elegant videos, having a “slightly more intimate” relationship in her interactions with her friends. followers.