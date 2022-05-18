For the showgirl there are other priorities at the moment for her son Alessandro.

Carmen Di Pietro onIsland of the Famous is the shadow of the son Alexander. That the woman was very possessive and jealous of her son was known, and she too is demonstrating this in Honduras.

Carmen tries to control every movement, every gesture made by Alessandro. The showgirl cares about one thing in particular: that she does not get distracted by girlfriends and girls because study comes first for her.

Alessandro since she landed on the island Maria Laura De Vitis got very close to her. An attitude that made Di Pietro worry a lot.

“At first they hold hands, then the rub, the thing, the peck, the rubbing and then it’s done. No, no, no he has to think about studying now. What then if he gets engaged he is distracted. First he finishes his studies, settles down and then we talk about it afterwards calmly. Maria Laura? No that’s fury, but I’m not giving up and I will always check it!“- he confided.

And the joy for her came when Alessandro practically dumped De Vitis. Upon hearing the news Carmen congratulated her son.

“Alessà be kind, come here. You have to tell me what you did and there you are said in the hut. Ah, so you told her you don’t trust, okay. Bravo and you also told her that you remain friends! I prefer love like this “ – he said.

It’s still: “So now you have to say that Mom was right. But when I told you she was fake? I warned you. This before entering she had studied my character. I told you to open your eyes. But yesterday you made me run to come behind you to do the excursion that wanted to see the sunset that one. All ste tarantella. You should have already told her ‘no I don’t want to go anywhere with you’. Oh well the important thing is that it’s over. I knew that she would have made a false step and you would have noticed that she was fake ”.

The pole taken from Maria Laura De Vitis obviously left the girl open-mouthed who was very upset. She almost in tears she confided in Mercedesz Henger, Guendalina and Edoardo Tavassi.

“I took a huge pole. Inside the hut I asked him just what could be between us. He slowed everything down and I felt bad. Ale he told me that he was pleased that I exposed myself because he is shy. But then she friendzoned me saying that for him there is friendship. I’m so alone, nobody wants me. I’ve never had a true love, the kind that makes you tremble. I’m 24 years old and I really want a person who shares everyday life with me and nothing “ – he said.