Carmen Di Pietro we are seeing her at work onIsland of the Famous together with his son Alexander. After a few years spent quietly today it has regained popularity.

The showgirl on several occasions has talked about her family who certainly did not sail in gold and the sacrifices she had to face as a young man to go to the auditions.

“We were a poor family, but very dignified. I went to audition after sleeping on trains, luckily nobody knew “ – his words when he attended the Big Brother Vip.

Alfonso Signorini he highly praised the great fortitude he had to overcome these difficult times.

But not everyone remembers that Christian Malgioglio always in the same edition of the reality show, Di Pietro lied about the history of poverty.

To bring up the anecdote was Biccy who talked about when it was Luca Onesitini to Lorenzo Flaherty to tell of when the night before Cristiano had made some statements about the showgirl.

“Carmen said she had no money and slept on trains, but so she made it look like she was a poor homeless, instead she slept on trains because maybe she had an audition at 10 in the morning and left her country very early, so she would doze off along the journey. It’s different. Even the onion rosettes, nothing is true! She was trying to become famous, she wasn’t working at the time, but she had the money to eat”- the words of Maglioglio.

Today Carmen Di Pietro he is enjoying his adventure on the Island of the Famous in the company of his son Alessandro. And during the last episode she went back to talking about her difficult childhood.

“I was a child that I worked as a farmer until I was 14 years old. I graduated in master’s, but I wanted to emerge in the world of entertainment. Do you know how many times I have gone wrong in the auditions? All the more, the more they threw me down, the higher I got up, I never got down, wanting is power. The most difficult moment: I was at a festival, I saw a doll, I was 6-7 years old and my mom couldn’t buy it for me because she didn’t have any money. As soon as I did my first job, I took a doll and gave it to my mom. I don’t give up, the more bad things go, the more I pick myself up ”.