There is no peace for Carmen Di Pietro’s son even on the Island of the Famous.

Carmen Di Pietro has always been a bit too protective of his children Alexander and also all‘Island of the Famous we are seeing it.

In the last few hours, mom and son have had an argument about some of the attitudes the boy has had. Carmen before her took it out on her son because the boy decided not to sleep with her anymore, but with the other group. Then why didn’t he carve Carmen’s letter ‘C’ on his glass made of bamboo.

“Put the C of my name on your glass. Why do you make the A for Alessandro? Make the C come on and give me this thing here. And do it for your mom, then I’ll take it away when we get back. No you put the A, you did it for real! You shouldn’t have done this to me Alessandro, look that you have exceeded the limit. You just had to do the C as if to say ‘mom is a gift a thought for you’. I don’t like your path, you’re rebelling. Someone brainwashed you. Who did it? Tell me the name. Who is washing you here? They may have told you ‘make a bad impression, become the big mammy and big baby’, but that’s not the case Alessandro. Come on tell me who is doing this washing for you “ – Carmen’s words.

The curtains between mother and son are also amusing the other castaways who have taken the opportunity to tease Carmen.

In particular Edoardo Tavassi he told him: “But are you leaving him alone for a while, this boy? Look, he is 20 years old and sure he has already consumed with a woman. And you who still want kisses and sleep with you“.

Heard this Carmen Di Pietro went on a rampage: “In what sense do you say my son has been with a woman? Oh my God but here on the island? And who? do not put these things in my head that then I go crazy. Alessà have you been with anyone?“. There is no peace for poor Alexander.