Carmen Delgado, in the portrait that RTVE has provided on social networks

The journalist Carmen Delgado, director until 2021 and creator of Blood ties, from TVE, died this Sunday for reasons that have not yet been revealed. Her death was confirmed this afternoon by Chema M. Lozano, a journalist for RTVE Murcia, through his account on X, the network formerly known as Twitter: “Carmen Delgado, founder of Blood ties. Partner, boss, friend and a much loved woman on TVE. You leave me immensely sorry and angry for leaving so soon,” Lozano wrote, adding that the journalist will be buried this Monday in Brazatortas, in Ciudad Real.

Shortly after, it was the profile, on the same social network, of RTVE Comunicación y Participación, which echoed the death of his partner and sent his condolences to those close to him: “From RTVE, we want to send our deepest condolences for the loss of our partner Carmen Delgado. A big hug to the whole family. Rest in peace”.

Carmen Delgado became known among TVE viewers for her appearances in current affairs programs and magazines on the public channel. she went in The morning of the 1, with Mariló Montero as presenter, when the journalist began to appear on the screen as a collaborator. Later, she was part of the team of the program friends and acquaintances, between 2014 and 2018, and collaborator of the social chronicle and entertainment section in The morning.

For years he directed the San Fermín programs on TVE, in addition to creating Blood ties. This is the program that Jordi González is currently conducting in its sixth season, and that Delgado directed until 2021.

You can follow EL PAÍS TELEVISIÓN on Twitter or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.