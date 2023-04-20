The Abarán City Council, together with the Cajamurcia Foundation and LA VERDAD, announces the fifth edition of the ‘Journalist Pedro Soler’ Short Story Contest, which deals with the world of journalism in honor of the person who gives its name to the contest: Pedro Soler. In this fifth edition, the Murcian artist Carmen Cantabella has made the work that illustrates the poster, entitled ‘Rocket Man’, presented this Thursday at the Las Claras Cultural Center of the Cajamurcia Foundation by the mayor of Abarán, Jesús Gómez; the director of the Cajamurcia Foundation, Pascual Martínez, and the head of Cultures of LA VERDAD, Manuel Madrid.

This nationwide contest awards a first prize endowed with 1,000 euros and two second prizes of 100 euros each. In addition, the winning writing will be published in LA VERDAD, in its printed and digital version.

The works submitted to the call, open to those over 16 years of age, must be original and unpublished and will have an extension of between 700 and 1,000 words. The period of admission of the stories begins tomorrow, April 21, and will end on August 20. The rules of the contest, one of the few journalistic-themed contests held in Spain, can be found on the websites of the Abarán City Council (www.abaran.es) and the Cajamurcia Foundation (www.fundacioncajamurcia.es).

The jury’s decision will be made public in October and the award ceremony will be held in Abarán before the end of the year. The jury is made up of the official chronicler of Abarán, José Carrasco, and the journalists Manuel Madrid, Encarna Yelo and María Soler, daughter of the honoree.

‘Rocket Man’ (2023), by Carmen Cantabella.





A ‘Rocket Man’ full of symbolism



Carmen Cantabella (Murcia, 1977) is the author of the work that illustrates the poster for this fifth edition, entitled ‘Rocket Man’ (acrylic on canvas, 100×73 cm). It is a composition with an open field at dusk and, in the center, an individual who “could be the protagonist of a short story, as brief as a rocket flight”, comments the artist, who wanted to pose “a scene without solve, in which our character has not yet lowered his aviator glasses and the fuse of the rocket is lit. We also don’t know what personal history has led him to want to be a rocket man. The objective of the work of art is “to transfer the challenge of a short story to painting, without lacking color, optimism, humor and courage”, she points out about the reason or inspiration for its creation.

For Cantabella it has been an “exciting challenge” to illustrate a contest dedicated to promoting literary creation and keeping the memory of Pedro Soler alive: “My relationship with him was through the world of culture and journalism, which made us coincide in the streets of Murcia, in the Babel gallery, in the Almudí Palace, in the Diego Marín bookstore… He was always willing to exchange his opinion and his knowledge regarding events that occurred in the city, with the generosity and fine irony that characterized him. “, remember.

Naturalism and metaphysics



Cantabella is one of the region’s artists with the greatest international projection. Her painting, which she herself defines as symbolic naturalism, speaks of the metaphysics of the human being that constantly questions the universal meaning of existence. Her compositions are always based on classical platforms, from an iconography that reviews and updates a judgment on modernity. It is frequent that in her works the conflict between the private and the public is present, using the nude, history, childhood or violence, among other themes, as arguments for reflection.

Since 2002 he has had 47 individual exhibitions in contemporary art galleries and museums, as well as taking part in group shows held in practically all of the Spanish provinces. His exhibitions in Brussels (Belgium), Schiedam (Rotterdam), Querétaro (Mexico) and Kaunas (Lithuania) stand out, as well as those he has carried out in Madrid, Bilbao, Santander, Valencia, Málaga, Cáceres, Cartagena, Jaén and Murcia. His work is present in important private collections of contemporary art, in foundations in Spain and Mexico, and in public institutions such as town halls. He has received 22 painting and sculpture prizes in Spain, including the 2006 Bancaja Prize and the 2007 Pancho Cossío.

Pedro Soler: journalist, researcher, writer…



Official chronicler of the city of Murcia, corresponding academic of the Royal Academy of Fine Arts of Santa María de la Arrixaca in Murcia, researcher, writer, art critic and journalist for the newspaper La Verdad for more than 40 years, Pedro Soler –died in November 2018–, he was very loved in his hometown, Abarán, which is why the City Council of this town launched, in 2019, this journalistic-themed short story contest in his honor.

With a professional and personal life closely linked to the world of art, letters and culture in general, Soler was one of the brightest minds in regional journalism who, through honesty and hard work, tried to be a faithful notary of reality. .

Pedro Soler was the author of the biographies of Francisco Martínez García, Martínez Tornel and Baquero Almansa. Other works of his are ‘Historia de la Virgen de la Fuensanta’, ‘Yesterday and today of the Teatro Circo de Murcia (1982-2011)’ and ‘Four incredible stories’

He began his work as a researcher writing the history of LA VERDAD, on the first centenary of this newspaper. He is also the author of the biographies of Francisco Martínez García, Martínez Tornel or Baquero Almansa. Other works of his are ‘Historia de la Virgen de la Fuensanta’, ‘Yesterday and today of the Teatro Circo de Murcia (1982-2011)’ and ‘Four incredible stories’.

As a renowned art critic, he helped promote numerous Murcian plastic artists, leaving his personal mark in reviews of exhibitions and in interviews published both in the daily pages of the newspaper and in the GPS and Ababol supplements. For this reason, the poster for each edition is the work of an artist from the Region of Murcia.

In previous editions, the poster for the ‘Periodista Pedro Soler’ Short Story Contest was illustrated by other artists from the Region of Murcia, in order to highlight the role that Pedro Soler played as an art commentator: Antonio Tapia (2022), Francisco Cánovas (2021), Miriam Martínez Abellán (2020) and José María Garres (2019).