Mexico.-The model Carmen Campuzano, who years ago had an affair with Andrés García, and recently attended the program ‘Sale el Sol’, where he evoked that time in which he was romantically related to him.

In addition, Carmen Campuzano sent a message to Andrés García, wishing him a speedy recovery: “I stay on the sidelines so as not to bother people there or on this side. I have a life partner and he has a life partner, For that matter I stay on the sidelines and I wish him all the blessings.”

Andrés García and Carmen Campuzano lived an intense courtship at the end of 1990 and over the years both have talked about the same thing on some occasions and in ‘Sale el Sol’, she also recognized that the relationship she lived with Mr. García was very important and admitted that he had “nothing against him”.

We recommend reading:

That was the last time that Campuzano spoke publicly about Andrés García, who died last Tuesday, April 4 at the age of 81, in Acapulco, Guerrero, Mexico, and at the moment on her social networks she has not expressed any other message towards the late actor.

Carmen Campuzano. Instagram photo

Let’s remember that the love between Andrés García and Carmen Campuzano arose in 1999, when the actor invited the model to participate in the promotion of the product “Uña de gato”, a plant-based compound that supposedly helped to alleviate physical pain.

Campuzano at that time had just separated from Mario Carballido and found “consolation” in García, but despite the age difference between Carmen and Andrés, they began a relationship that was somewhat “conflictive” to some extent.

The couple was short-lived with their romancethen they ended it and continued as friends and several interviews circulate on YouTube in which they talk about each other regarding how their romance was and ended.

We recommend you read:

Carmen Campuzano is currently dedicated to Thanatology, conducts workshops and talks for people with limited economic resources and people in prison, she is also DJ Campu and performs in various bars in CDMX or other cities in the Mexican Republic.