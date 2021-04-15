To the restlessness caused by Delays and doubts about coronavirus vaccines adds another concern: How much does it affect the immunity wanted that the second dose I did not arrived on time?

“We are verifying that the second dose is increasing very little the immune system against the former. If we had gone with the single dose strategy it would probably have been more beneficial globally, “he tells Clarion Carmen Cámara, secretary of the Spanish Society of Immunology.

“We are probably putting the second dose too close and the immune system is still exhausted from the first dose and is not ready to really produce a good response to the second. That is what we see in the lab”Adds Cámara, who is also a clinical immunologist at Hospital La Paz in Madrid.

– Doesn’t the vaccine then lose efficacy even though there are delays in receiving the second dose?

-We have now discovered that It is not a problem. The two-dose strategy was made to quickly vaccinate the population but the reality is that the first dose is already protecting against contracting the disease in a severe way. After two weeks from the first dose we do not have cases of severe disease as in the United Kingdom, where 20 million doses have already been applied, and that is why many countries are rethinking pull apart the two doses of the vaccine.

On the other hand, we have the data from AstraZeneca, which started vaccinating (with the second dose) in four weeks and when a batch went bad and they had to wait 12 weeks in a group of the clinical trial, in the end it turned out that this group of 12 weeks had better immunity. It is not a problem that there are delays.

-What type of immunity are we developing?

-We are developing immunity well, whether we have gotten sick or if we have been vaccinated. The problem is that we slow down in getting enough group immunity to be able to return to normal life.

-How do you know that immunity is good? How is it “tested”?

-We know this from a fundamental fact which is the small number of reinfections. There are very few. And that entail hospital admission, even less. That is what tells us that immunity is good.

-Are there different “qualities” of immunity?

-The immunity produced by the disease and that of vaccines are very good. In time we will see which is better of the two.

-Can you talk about deadlines to reach a conclusion?

-For the one caused by the natural disease, we have already been a year. And for the one that gives the vaccine, the first ones who entered clinical trials did so eight months ago. But no one can predict.

-Is there a way to measure the impact of the vaccine on the risk of Covid transmission or infection?

-It is difficult to measure. Many things are published. At an experimental level, Pfizer did it with animals and saw that the amount of virus in the respiratory mucosa dropped by 85 percent, but at the population level, they will have to be long-term epidemiological studies and when we have many people vaccinated. If not, it is a bit difficult to prove.

-What do you think of nasal vaccines that would generate immunity in the routes of entry of the virus?

-From the immunological point of view, as it is a virus that enters through the respiratory mucosa, we would prefer an intranasal vaccine. It would activate the immune system of the mucous membranes, which is the first that the virus has to encounter. In this mucosal immune system, its fundamental barrier is an immunoglobulin called A and we know that intramuscular vaccines do not induce too much. The intramuscular route has shown very high efficiency but all laboratories are testing the intranasal approach, which is very attractive.

Side effects



-Does the fact that vaccines from certain laboratories generate side effects affect the development of immunity?

-To the development of immunity, no. To the development of the vaccination campaign, yes. Actually the adverse effects that we are seeing with vaccines are likely to occur in predisposed patients. It is important that we study these adverse effects well to identify the risk group in which they are occurring and offer them an alternative.

-What worries you about the moment we are going through the pandemic?

-I am concerned that there is a hiatus in the campaign vaccination. My only concern is that we will have to stop the campaign and that we will not be able to make an equitable distribution of vaccines around the world. We cannot vaccinate only a few.

