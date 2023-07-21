Carmen Calvo (Cabra, Córdoba, 66 years old) was vice president of the Government of Pedro Sánchez between 2018 and 2021, and continues to be one of the feminist references of the PSOE. On 23-J she runs as head of the list for Granada, where, after the initial noise, her candidacy was approved unanimously.

Ask. Pedro Sánchez has advocated “for feminism and an inclusive discourse” in the face of “discomfort with some feminist discourses”. What was he referring to?

Answer. To the road map of feminism and equality that has to do with the rights and expectations of all women, with our unemployment rate, with our pensions, with maternity, with parity in institutions… In short, with mainstreaming.

Q. But do you understand that it was an allusion to the controversies of the Ministry of Equality directed by Irene Montero?

R. The president has apologized for the unwanted effects of the law of only yes is yes, which means a lot. Someone who recognizes this clearly knows very well the terrain where the PSOE practices and guarantees feminism. You know what our place is, which includes having rectified aspects of the law, even having apologized for some effects that were not wanted.

Q. The PSOE is appealing to the vote of women. According to the latest CIS barometer, 29.8% will vote for the PSOE and 24.7% for the PP, 10.9% for Sumar and 5.4% for Vox.

R. We are the party that has guaranteed the growth of the quality of women’s citizenship. The rights have openly declared war on us with the denialism of violence, with the attempt to repeal the 2004 law [de violencia de género], a law that has been copied by 52 States in the world. When this happens, the PSOE is the guarantee. The extreme right and the PP have identified feminism as an adversary to beat.

Q. The PP is the first option for women between 35 and 54 years of age.

R. They are young women who will be in jobs at universities, in positions of political responsibility, of job relevance, who are there because before there was a feminist fighting to open that space. They have every right in the world not to ask themselves where those positions they now enjoy come from. But it is part of the work that we have done as feminists and as PSOE.

Q. Minister Diana Morant, head of the PSOE list for Valencia, has had to ask to be called by her last name in a debate with Esteban González Pons (PP) and Carlos Flores (Vox).

R. González Pons should write 5,000 times in a notebook “Mrs. Morant, Mrs. Morant, Mrs. Morant”. And when he finishes writing it, we talk.

Q. The concept of sanchismo has permeated.

R. They have no other argument than the last name of the president. That’s all. We don’t know anything else about them, except voting for everything no. It is insulting, mean and catastrophic given the amount of global problems that exist.

Q. What do the censorship of plays or films, the elimination of environmental ministries or the suppression of equality councils have in common?

R. It is the true face, the crouching truth of the PP, which does not need Vox to be very right-wing. On Sunday we have to stop that.

Q. He has signed a manifesto in support of Sánchez along with other ministers of socialist governments.

R. But how little they know us! We are the oldest and most important party in this country in militancy and in history. The PSOE is where it has to be, defending democracy, the protective management that we have done in the most difficult moments.

Q. José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero is devoted to the campaign, Felipe González is silent.

R. Here is a personal decision by José Luis. And we are thanking you all very much. We can respect that Felipe doesn’t want to, but it would also be nice if he helped because he has been Secretary General and a magnificent President of the Government.

Q. Is the border voter between the PP and the PSOE more important or to mobilize the progressive electorate that is in abstention?

R. The political center does not exist, what exists are the votes that move in the center space. Our fundamental objective is that progressive people, people on the left who have voted for us for 45 years, understand that they cannot stay at home now.

Q. Feijóo defends that the list with the most votes should govern, although it has not allowed the PSOE in Extremadura and the Canary Islands and in numerous town halls, and says that he will call the socialist barons if he needs the abstention of his party.

R. This from the most voted list, the PP says it when it benefits him, when he has water around his neck and does not have the guts to do what he has to do, which is to tell Vox that he will never enter the Government of Spain. That is your job. And when they can’t do it, when they don’t want to do it, when they don’t know how to do it, they get under the skirt of the PSOE.

Q. Will Sánchez continue to lead the party if he does not govern?

R. We are concentrating on what is important, which is winning the elections and that Pedro Sánchez is the president of the Government.

