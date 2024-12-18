After the confirmations from Marieta and Ana Herminia Illas as official contestants of GH Duoone more name was added that revealed Jorge Javier Vazquez in the semi-final of Big Brotherduring Tuesday night.

“José María Almoguera will be a contestant in the third edition of GH Duo“, the presenter announced. “I love that you’re going!” he exclaimed to the protagonist when he appeared on set. “I’m a little nervous, because everything is new and dizzying“said the man.

The son of Carmen Borrego assured that He hadn’t spoken to his mother yet.. “When you leave the set will you talk to her?” Jorge asked him. “I don’t know,” José María responded.

In addition, they took the opportunity to talk about Carmen’s physical change or the birth of Alejandra Rubio’s son, cousin of the aforementioned. “It has been completed, I have seen it well“, he said of his mother. “I don’t know the baby, when she is well I will be happy to do it,” he added.

“I’m looking forward to seeing you at home“I wish you the best,” Jorge Javier said goodbye to José María. The young man arrives at Mediaset after his strong statements about his mother while she was competing in Survivorsand the audience will be able to see him in January on Telecinco.