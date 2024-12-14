It had to happen. Carmen Borrego underwent surgery to take off and put on things from here and things from there, and her renewed image, shown in photographs exclusively, naturally, has generated quite a few comments. And they go from one extreme to another, like everything around the clan: from «I see her very pretty» from her generous husband to «this woman has no limits» from a sector of the press.

The daughter of María Teresa Campos has released new face to celebrate this busy end of the year in the Campos family and this has arrived from the hand of doctor Benito. You see him a lot. To date, he has operated on her twice, plus a touch-up that was done in Barcelona. Since becoming a public figure, back in 2016, Carmen Borrego has undergone numerous cosmetic operationssometimes with more visible results than others.

It has been seven hours of intervention, which has gone a long way. «The first intervention felt terrible», recalled the journalist Juan Sanguino, who added: «They had to reduce it between six people». And all because of his reaction when he saw that threatening needle and that syringe with the narcotic liquid inside.

He made a will before entering the operating room

The woman, and this is no joke, even made a will before entering the operating room this last time. Despite so many visits, he still can’t get used to it. On the contrary, it is getting worse. This time it seems that everything has gone well. According to the collaborator, Carmen Borrego spent seven hours in the operating room, where they placed “70 points from ear to neck».









The good thing about these things for Carmen Borrego is that her taste for retouching always finds financing. The magazine ‘Lecturas’ was the showcase chosen for Alejandra Rubio’s aunt to show the miracles of science in her flesh. The aforementioned media is quick to assure that «there is no photoshop», that there is always some bad thinking, despite admitting that «The change has really been drastic.». Seeing is believing.

The double chin What she looked like until just a couple of weeks ago was a source of distress for Terelu Campos’ sister. «He looked like a little monster», he sobbed. And after going through the operating room so much, she now speaks like an expert: “The other time they raised my forehead a little, it had fallen so much on my neck that if they didn’t do it I was going to lose the symmetry of my face. The doctor told me when he opened it that it was as if he had not done anything before, the muscle was completely loose.

The journalist Lydia Lozano was one of the first to warn that «you can’t even put on a necklace» and Carmen Borrego has claimed the visit: «Maybe now the one who can’t wear it is her.!». That’s how happy she is after having enjoyed a new technique that consists of a cervical lift and sewing the neck into rectangles. «As if it were the skin of a reptile», read in ‘El Mundo’. In such a way that he is no longer ashamed to smile, which was the source of his misfortunes and perhaps the reason why he always seemed like a bad person.

Opinions for all tastes

The result has been divisive. The family, which is what matters, is delighted. «She is very well and I hope she is very happy. We all have insecurities with certain parts of our body and I think it’s very good that you do it», commented his son. José María Almoguera, in ‘Let’s see’.

José María has also highlighted the fact that his mother made a will out of fear for her life. Her husband, José Carlos Bernal, has also spoken out, to whom everything his beloved Carmen does seems like something out of a movie. And this has not been an exception: «Everything turned out well, I see her very pretty».

In the press, as in a pharmacy, there is everything. “This woman has no limits, although her double chin now does,” said Alberto Rey in ‘Loc’. And he added: «’Carmen renewed’, is the title of the story. The expression alludes to her last encounters with the plastic surgeon’s scalpel, but one has every right to think that Carmen Borrego, like the series, has been renewed for one more season».

José Sanguino has commented that Carmen Borrego wanted to be removed «belly fat to put on your ass», but the doctors rejected that idea. Therefore, he chose to eliminate fat from his arms. And the journalist José Manuel Ruiz elaborates on the operation paid exclusively: «It is a matter of knowing the modus operandi of Carmen Borrego and her family ‘litter’.

«The result of the operating room for now is rejuvenating and the surprise of finding the Telecinco co-star like this, a little unrecognizable, is logical. The appearance has been fixed, but yes, He has not yet mended his relationship with his son.José María Almoguera,” recalls Santi Rojas.