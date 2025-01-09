01/08/2025



Updated 01/09/2025 at 03:07h.





José María Almoguera He is one of the contestants of ‘GH DUO’. Furthermore, despite belonging to one of the most media clans in the Spanish social chronicle, very little is known about his private life. Just what he had wanted to make public before entering the coexistence program. Perhaps, for this reason, the organization decided that he would be the first participant to do the ‘curve of life’. In this, he had to draw a line, with ups and downs, over the most important chapters of his life: from childhood to the present. And, as expected, he talked about the relationship with Carmen Borregohis mother.

The young man assured that among the purposes he wants to fulfill this year is to resume family contact. Almoguera wants the last few months to remain a bad dream and to be able to regain the bond he had with his family, not just with his mother. Thus, he claimed to have suffered a difficult time after the death of his two grandmothers – the maternal one was Maria Teresa Campos-, its separation from Paola Olmedo -he arrived a year after becoming parents- and the tense relationship with Carmen Borrego -they distanced themselves as a result of an exclusive in which the television station announced that she was going to be a grandmother-.

Although they have ended up going their separate ways, Almoguera has good words for his ex-wife: “I met my wife and it was a wonderful thing. I got married in love and thinking it was forever. It wasn’t, but thanks to her I was able to have my family. Note that a few days ago he already sent her a message of gratitude after she facilitated the showing of a video of her son for Three Kings Day. For him, his firstborn is his priority: «The best moment of my life, without a doubt, that’s why he is so high up. “My son is still the best moment of my life.”

Containment exercise

Even though Carmen Borrego was on set and spoke about the testimony of José María Almoguerathis morning, in ‘Let’s see’, explained how he experienced it. “You know perfectly well what I’ve been through, I never thought this could happen… I have to do a daily exercise of not overwhelming him, of giving him space, but they have been really hard months and I have needed psychological help,” he confessed to his colleagues. of program. He also considers that their reconciliation has been facilitated by the fact that “I have not stopped sending him a message for a single day in my life, and I believe that my peace of mind, not saying anything bad about him…”