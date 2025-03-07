After the departure of José María Almoguera from the house of Big Brother Duohe has seen with his mother, Carmen Borrego, in a restaurant in the capital. Both have been freelyconfirming that your relationship is increasingly consolidated.

To the appointment They also attended their respective couples, José Carlos Bernal and María ‘La Jerezana’which also competed in the reality of coexistence of Telecinco, where he fell in love with the television producer.

The first to arrive at the premises was Carmen Borrego, with a smile from ear to ear, since, in addition to being able to enjoy her son again after a year distanced, He was about to officially meet his new girlfriend. Shortly after, the couple appeared waste complicity and demonstrating that things with María Teresa Campos’s daughter advance in good direction.

They spent several hours inside the restaurant enjoying the food together, but when they left, they did it separately. “Normality, all normality,” said Borrego, who was the first to leave the place. “I am very happy, phenomenal, thanks, thank you all, really. Everything has been phenomenal, great, “she continued, something excited.

“There have already been more times, that is, there is no problem,” José María confirmed before riding in the car with ‘the Jerez’, implying that He would have seen his mother more times During these last weeks.