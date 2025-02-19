Álex Ghita and José María Almoguerason of Carmen Borregothey returned to have a disagreement In the house of GH Dúoand this time the cause was not stolen food. Both were on the radio, when Ghita asked her partner a question: “Who should leave?”

“Maybe, you, Alex“Almoguera replied clear and direct.” You said you came with a change, and I haven’t seen it. You have your moments in which overalls, but the rest of the day You are the same That before leaving, “he added to his answer.

The aforementioned refuted the answer. “I don’t know how you choose a contestant like me, who runs blood through the veins and no horchata“He said, as an indirect.” He is always the same, there comes a time that tires, “José to the Super confessed to the confessional.

Both finished the debate, and Alex told everything that happened to his most related companions, Óscar and Maica. “I don’t like it, it’s a good boy. Surely he charges more than us, but If it weren’t for the last name, I would not step on this house“He recriminated.

Carmen Borregofrom the set, he replied against Álex Ghita: “For the first time in the whole contest I agree with him. My son is in the contest for a woman, that I am, his mother; But he is also in the contest for a woman [su ex, Adara Molinero]”