These are extremely painful times for Federico Bal. In December 2019, he had to face the death of his father Santiago. In March, he had to undergo chemo and radiotherapy treatment for colon cancer that, fortunately, he managed to overcome. Now, her mother, Carmen Barbieri, contracted Covid, that disease generated bilateral pneumonia and, consequently, she has been in intensive care for several days, in a pharmacological coma, because she had to be intubated.

In Morning angels (El Trece, at 11), today, Monday, spoke Adela, Carmen Barbieri’s first cousin and he told how Federico is living this painful situation. “He’s distraught, he’s thrown away“, he detailed.

In dialogue with the cycle of Angel De Brito, Adela stated: “Carmen is very believing and has her Virgin of Guadalupe everywhere”.

In fact, Federico himself, through social networks, had asked his followers to pray for his mother’s health when Carmen had to be transferred to intensive care because the situation was complicated.

“Hopefully it goes ahead. You are cousins, but you are almost like sisters, Carmen always names you ”, said the driver. “Yes, we are first cousins, my mother was his sister and we are very similar,” Adela replied.

Then, the panelist Maite Peñoñori wanted to know how he is in the mood Fede Bal. “I just wrote to him and he didn’t answer me, I imagine he must have the phone exploded – he said -. How is he doing, having to also be the one who receives the parts, being attentive …?”

“Yes, the truth is that Fede comes off a pretty terrible yearAnd now to meet this, with the mother who is like this … -reflecting Carmen Barbier’s cousin- The truth is that he is a very strong boy. I don’t talk to him either, because we talk to the part they give us, so I don’t talk to him a lot, because he is very distressed, very thrown away, so he must not feel like being with anyone”.

Angel De Brito He added: “I chatted with Carmen quite a bit in the Singing, when we worked together, and she said to me ‘What else could happen to me?’, because everything had happened to her. Obviously, his mother, who suffered a lot, Santiago not to mention, and the final blow was everything from Fede last year, and luckily he is already barbaric, recovered, but she told me ‘What else can happen to me?’, and now this falls ”.

“During the Singing he also had a health problem, “recalled Cinthia Fernández, referring to the fact that Barbieri suffered from Herpes Zoster (shingles), an extremely painful disease that forced Luisa Albinoni to replace her in Singing 2020 during various galas.

Carmen Barbieri, in “Cantando 2020” (El Trece), when she performed “Resistiré”. Photo Jorge Luengo.

ACE