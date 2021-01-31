Ten days after being admitted for coronavirus, Carmen Barbieri (65) going through the most difficult moment of the disease: this Saturday should have been induced to pharmacological coma and intubated at the Zabala Clinic for a worsening of his bilateral pneumonia.

But before that, the actress had a contact with her best friend, Sandra Dominguez, who revealed what they talked about.

“I had a recent contact with her, I cannot detail how. She he was strong and fighting. I know that this phrase that I am telling you makes all the forces that we unite in prayer join the strength of Carmen. She I wasn’t faint yesterday, I was struggling“Sandra told the program, clearly distraught over her friend’s health. The Run Run of the show (Chronicle).

And he detailed: “Maybe his body did not respond, his lungs did not respond, But I was struggling and I knew that taking this step (going into intensive care) was going to be for the best. Sure, we are not God. I want us all to pray, prayer is important, so that any evil is removed from it, “said Sandra, clearly distressed by the health of her friend.

The only one who has access to Carmen’s medical reports is her son Federico Bal, who created a chat group in which he gives the latest news related to his mother.

“The only one who has access to information about drug coma is Federico. He made a WhatsApp group because there are many friends, some closest and others more or less, to inform us that between 12 and 13 hours today ( by Saturday) her mother had entered into a pharmacological coma, that her condition was not the best and that is why they had to intubate her, “said Sandra, who gave the time precision because” there my mind was paralyzed, “according to graph.

Faced with this situation of extreme complexity and anguish, the young actor shared a tender post on his social networks in support of his mother. “So, we hug you tight so that you are well. Since always, “said Fede next to a photo in which he is seen as a child in Carmen’s arms, accompanied by Santiago Bal.

Federico Bal’s message in his networks. Together with Carmen Barbieri and Santiago Bal, a love that transcends everything.

The truth is that as Carmen’s health situation worsened, the messages of support on social networks multiplied. Famous people such as Flavia Palmiero, Silvina Escudero, Georgina Barbarossa, Patricio Arellano, Victoria Xipolitakis, Luciana Salazar and Florencia Peña, among others, as well as followers, gave words of love and encouragement to the capocómica.

One of those messages was that of Flavio Mendoza, whom Carmen blocked from her WhatsApp for having made fun of her illness and treating her as a “hypochondriac”. But unfortunately, after having made that unfortunate joke, the choreographer also tested positive for Covid-19 and had to be hospitalized as a precaution.

Flavio Mendoza’s message for Carmen Barbieri.

It was then, from the clinic, when Flavio reconsidered and published a moving message in support of his castmate in “A premiere or a wake.”

“May God take care of us and we can laugh again soon. Strength, Carmen … From this we left together,” wrote Flavio along with a video in which he is seen having fun with the actress.

