– I guess you are Carmen, sorry if I have bothered you these days. I am Miguel, we spoke on the phone.

– Nice to meet you, don’t worry, it wasn’t a bother.

At 27 years old, Carmen, an executive at marketinghad returned to Madrid after two years working in Paris. Within a few weeks she was already employed in the sector, and in those days, September 2019, she was helping to organize a conference to which Miguel, 44, was slow to confirm his attendance. When they saw each other, there was that innocent dialogue on the surface, but with a depth that they both always remembered. “It was something we felt at the same time,” says Carmen, sitting on a terrace in Madrid.

They spoke two or three more times. He invited her to dinner at his table with his colleagues on the last night of the conference. When it was over, they all went to a discotheque and there, Carmen decided to leave. “I’ll go with you,” he told her. He dropped her off at her house in a taxi. A friendly and affectionate farewell, without any ostentation. When she was going up the stairs of the building, she called him.

– Is something wrong, Carmen? he said worriedly.

– Yes, something happens: I like you.

They stayed talking on the phone until they had to go to work.

On their first date, he picked her up on a motorbike and drove her through the mountains. When they returned to Madrid, they went for a walk and ended up sitting on a bench in the Royal Palace. That’s where they had their first kiss.

On their second date, he took her on a secret trip to Segovia, where they rode in a hot air balloon for the first time.

Two weeks later, they went to Mallorca together. “We talked and talked, we travelled, it was all like a dream,” says Carmen. But when she returned from the island, he stopped dead. The age difference, the fact that they belonged to the same sector: she was scared. And suddenly, the perfect relationship of the first few days turned into a strange period of four years in which they never went more than two weeks without seeing each other or talking, but without the intensity of the beginning and, of course, without the project of a relationship.

“He gave a lot of importance to my career, to the circumstances of our work environment and to the age difference. He was 17 years older than me and he told me to find a thirty-something, that would cause me fewer problems in the future,” says Carmen. But something happened, and that was that there was no weariness, nor did the love or interest wane, and the anxiety to be together began to consume them.

Likewise, Carmen was looking for a way to rebuild her life and move on: she was falling in love with someone else. And Miguel lost his mind, or gained it. In January 2023, he called Monica, Carmen’s best friend, to tell her that Carmen was the woman of his life, that he couldn’t bear the vertigo of losing her, and he wanted to confess his love. Forever, without distance, without false relationships disguised as friendship.

Days later, the two met at El Retiro, where Carmen saw Miguel cry for the first time as he pulled out of his pocket the note she had put in the first gift she had given him four years earlier: “May you continue dreaming of moons and may the light never fail you.” Because there were codes between them. One was “may you dream of moons” that he had told her from the first night, and which led them to tattoo a small moon: he on his wrist, she behind her ear.

He had always told her that he would ask for her hand in New York, which Carmen did not know. One day he gave her a guide vintage from the city with a note that said: “I hope one day we can go.” And on April 13, 2023, he picked her up at home on his motorcycle, and they took a ride along the same roads in the Sierra as the first time, four years before. When they arrived in Madrid, they got off the motorcycle and began to walk. Carmen was overcome by a strange feeling of déjà vuas if it had already happened, as if what was going to happen was somehow installed in an interrupted past. Until they came to a bench in the Royal Palace, their bench. And there he said: “We will come here when we are in bad shape to value what we have, to know what we can lose if we do not take care of it.” He took out a ring and asked her to marry him.

The next day, April 14, Miguel set out on his annual biker trip, which in 2022 took them to India and this year to Colombia. “It will be the last one,” he said. “You better come back safe and sound,” she wrote to him on WhatsApp the day he left: “Enjoy and be very careful.” On April 18, Miguel stopped answering his cell phone. It was 10 hours. Carmen, after calling everyone, had a tragic feeling. She sent a message to Monica, her friend: “If he contacts you, ask him to come back as soon as possible, ask him yourself,” she said desperately. Miguel connected hours later. There were storms in Colombia and connection problems, and also a friend had gotten lost on the road and they had to go out to look for him. Carmen breathed a sigh of relief. On April 19, she met up with her friends to invite them to dinner and show them her engagement ring. When she left the house, her cell phone rang: it was Miguel’s sister.

– Are you alone? Call me when you are with someone.

– No, not at all, what’s wrong?

– It’s Miguel. He had an accident, he died.

The bookmark with the French cover of ‘On a marché sur la Lune’ that Miguel had in the book ‘Normal People’, in a photo provided by Carmen.

Carmen barely remembers what happened next. She was with Little girla water dog puppy that Miguel had given her. The animal fell from her arms and collapsed in the street until her friends came to pick her up. At the funeral, Miguel’s biker friends told her that her boyfriend was radiant and ecstatic on the trip, and that at night he was making the wedding guest list.

“You have taught me so much, you have loved me so much, you have pushed me to fight for my dreams and you believed in me from the first conversation. From now on I will see life differently: simpler, more ephemeral and also more wonderful. I am going to drink it like you taught me: until the last drop and always without fear,” she wrote on her social networks.

Four years earlier, on her first trip to Mallorca, Carmen was reading Ordinary people by Sally Rooney. Miguel’s friends returned to Carmen, among her personal effects, the book Ordinary peoplewhich Carmen didn’t know he had bought and was reading. It had a large bookmark with the French cover of a famous Tintin: We’re heading to the moon (We have gone to the moon).

Two months ago, a call startled Carmen. It was the priest of the parish where they were going to get married on July 13, 2024, asking her how many guests were expected in the church.

