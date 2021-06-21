The minister of the STF (Supreme Federal Court) Cármen Lúcia gave a period of 5 days for the minister Walter Braga Netto (Defense) to explain the imposed secrecy the administrative process opened by the Army against Eduardo Pazuello.

Earlier this month, General Paulo Sérgio decided not punish the former health minister for participating in a political act on May 23 with Bolsonaro in Rio de Janeiro. The lawsuit was shelved and will remain secret for up to 100 years.

“Request, as a matter of urgency and priority, information from the Minister of Defense, to be provided within a maximum and non-extendable period of five days. Next, the Federal Attorney General’s Office and the Attorney General’s Office will be consulted in accordance with current legislation, within a maximum and priority period of three days”, determined the magistrate.

The ADPF (Allegation of Non-Compliance with a Fundamental Precept) 852 was filed by the PT, PC do B, Psol and PDT parties. For subtitles, secrecy violates freedom of expression and communication, in addition to the right to access information.

“There is no doubt that the public interest in the disciplinary administrative proceeding in question and in the grounds of the decision that determined its filing is undoubted, in addition to the patent unconstitutionality of decree of secrecy on the disciplinary administrative proceeding already closed”, reads in the action (whole – 616 KB).

The parties also argued that secrecy could only be enforced if the documents compromised the security of society and the state or harmed Pazuello’s personality rights.

“There is no mention of personal information relating to the intimacy, private life, honor or image of former minister Pazuello. Even because, as already shown in this action, the acts that gave rise to the administrative procedure were carried out publicly, in front of a reasonable number of people, including professionals from the national media”, stated the subtitles.

