Carmelo del Pozo performed last Sunday after the defeat against Atzeneta. The sports director dispensed with David Cubillo and opted for a relief on the bench. However, The Segovian had been warning the Madrilenian for months that he had to step up and show a bit of extra ambition. Cubillo did not improve and Carmelo made a “risky” decision if many “hold on to the cold numbers” of the classification because Hercules is second.

Carmelo’s first warning to Cubillo came in November, after the victory against Peña Deportiva. The team won, but it already generated doubts in technicians and managers, “I’ve been angry since the fourth day. The team did not convince me. Even the owners told him one day that he had to attack more. I think his removal was necessary because the day will come when you have to go to win and that must be trained. In such a short competition you have to make decisions before they have no solution, “said Del Pozo.

The sports director, after Cubillo pointed out that the decision to dismiss him was due to a fervor from the bosses, assumed responsibility for the Madrid’s goodbye. “You can tie with Alcoyano or lose with Atzeneta, but not tie how it was tied or lose how it tied nor transmit what was transmitted at the press conference, “Del Pozo explained.

Del Pozo also showed his concern about qualifying as the rivals are pushing. “I am concerned about qualifying for the Pro League. Further, we are disrespecting rivals. The Hercules project needs offensive fluidity and we are in an important and difficult moment of the competition, “said the Segovian.

As for Alejandro Esteve, Del Pozo said that he is a coach “who has been growing little by little. He has met many coaches and has captured a lot of information. We did not speak with any coach and it was a very thoughtful decision for more than a month. We didn’t want to make this change, but we understood that he was the prepared person, “he concluded.