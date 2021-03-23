The Hercules crisis is rampant. The threat of celebrating its centenary in the fourth category of Spanish football is real. There is fear in the squad, in the institution, in the owners, in the fans … Also in Carmelo del Pozo. The Segovian arrived with the illusion for a flag and things have not gone as expected. But the sports director, also used to dealing with adverse situations like the current one, He has not stood idly by and has appealed to his experience to launch his particular crisis cabinet.

Del Pozo has been very intense for 48 hours, packed with meetings with players, bosses and He has even found the replacement for Acuña with the signing of Rodrigo Pastorini. Carmelo, last Monday, put his players one by one in his office. The head of the sports field was asking the players for explanations. He wanted to know first-hand where the main problem is that has caused his squad to suffer a mental block and go into the second phase of the competition with a bad feeling.

Carmelo took out the whip on Monday and he has also done it this Tuesday. On this occasion, the meeting with the squad was in a group, in the press room of the stadium. The sporting director has taken out the whip and asked the players to step forward. The Segovian has also taken the opportunity to increase and announce new disciplinary measures. He does not want anyone to be distracted on a decisive stage and hopes to give a slap on the wrist to get players out of a loop generated by pressure and anxiety.

Del Pozo has summoned his players this Tuesday despite being the usual rest day. The sporting director He has also surprised with the hiring of José Carrascosa, a sports psychologist. The coach, with extensive experience in important clubs such as Valencia and Sevilla among many others, has done therapy with the group first thing in the morning. It was a first session, But more visits from Carrascosa to Rico Pérez are not ruled out in the coming weeks.

The round of meetings has also served to remind the staff of the level of demand that exists in Hercules and the economic effort that the owners have made. The players have also verified that neither the sports management nor the owners have lowered their arms. Ahead, the group has eight finals to try to avoid a historic failure. In the entity they hope that these 48 hours have served as a turning point.