What the MotoGP World Championship is in spectacular sporting health as evidenced by the fact that in the Qatar 2 race The first 15 will cross the finish line separated by the narrow margin of 8,928 seconds. The previous record was cut in half (15,093 at Qatar 2019) and was the shortest difference ever in the premier class with all race laps completed. The first to be left out of the points was Valentino Rossi, who finished 16th at 14,246. The doctor Thus ended the worst weekend in his memory, because he qualified penultimate for the grid (21st), and that event ended very upset, in which there was also a victory for a Yamaha rider, that of Fabio Quartararo. There he saw him Carmelo Ezpeleta and, given his condition, nothing could tell him. What the head of MotoGP does say is that he is confident of the Italian’s return to the front positions and that “he cannot retire like this.”

When telling the CEO of Dorna how hard it was to see Rossi very far from the positions to which he has always accustomed us, he understands that “nobody can stop having sports admiration for Valentino, which is the one to consider. The others they are opinions. Valentino has been and is a very important asset for the World Cup “. And it advances for AS on the nine-time champion that “He expects a lot from what remains and is not going to retire like that. I hope that this year Valentino is in front again.”

The executive explains the Italian’s poor performance in Qatar based on that record of 15 drivers in 8,928: “It is that the difference that they made to Valentino in Qatar is the one between the first and the third when the magnificent ones who said there were here. They said yes Martians who came from Mars, such and such, but the first took four seconds out of the second, although one day they fought until the last lap, and the fifth was half a minute away. “

And about his meeting in Qatar, he says: “We saw each other for a moment in Qatar after the race. I asked him how he was doing and he said he was not well, to which I told him I understood.” Little to say at a time like this, but eternal recognition: “Man, I love Valentino very much and I don’t like that he’s not happy.” Let’s see if in Portimao the driver who has made millions of fans around the world smile so much.