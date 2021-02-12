There is only one team left from the Eastern Conference with a positive record against the Western Conference and they are not the 76ers, the team that has carried the weight on its side during the first weeks of competition. Second and last game against the Blazers and another loss. And they couldn’t put any more meat on the grill. TO Damian Lillard, the only one of the two All-Star level players whose outsiders are still healthy, they treated him like the big star he already is and applied a shock treatment: Ben Simmons and a leathery defense, even more than usual in the Australian, to slow him down. If someone looks only at the scoring digits, they see 30 in the Dame box, yes, but if one looks at the shooting chart it is verified that he made 14 free throws and that in the field goals he stayed at an unusual 6/21. It weighed on the Blazers, but the good news is, he’s not alone or even missing CJ McCollum on his side. And for that the Sixers were not prepared, caught them completely against the grain.

Carmelo anthony he had 17 of his 24 points in the fourth quarter. With the attention that Covington paid to Simmons and this one to Lillard he was somewhat on the sidelines and was able to score until he won. Two free throws by Anthony and a steal by Covington, paradoxically, sentenced the game. The forward of Puerto Rican origin took a step forward and took out his repertoire, which we already know is vast, for a walk knowing what was happening to Lillard and with Kanter, the one in charge of dancing with Embiid, gushing from one eyebrow. The victory is the fourth in five games for Portland, with only the Madison Square Garden skid in the middle, and it is a moral boost for the squad, so that it is believed that they can beat anyone even if they are in the box.

Simmons’ first quarter, above all, was flagged. It was the perfect example that you do not need to do pompous numbers to show that you are influential. He finished the game with 23 + 11 + 9, yes, but he was everywhere and that is not faithfully reflected in the statistics. Lillard had time to hit two of his 3s in that opening period, without guessing what would come his way. It was with his consorts Rodney Hood and Anfernee Simons with whom the flow of the Blazers began to flow easily in the second period and with whom the locals took advantage. The elbow received by Kanter forced the Turk to leave the court and leave Embiid alone before the break, which he took advantage of to hit three baskets, with Covington unable to defend him well, before finishing to balance things out.

With a timid Harris, not very fine tonight, and with a butt Curry, I hit the table. There was no truce for the Blazers, already with Lillard trying to force more fouls seeing that he had no other way. Gary Trent, on the other side, also contributed. The balance remained immovable until the last period, monopolized by a Carmelo Anthony who wanted to take command and show why one day he will enter the Hall of Fame. To the post, playing a clear to shoot three, struggling for rebounds, etc. Of everything. A triple by Curry tied the game, 114-114, with one action remaining. Tobias’s highly dubious foul on Melo on a side charge left the option of one last ball to the 76ers, who missed the game and fell.