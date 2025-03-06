With a bouquet of yellow roses in the hands, Carmela Vittoria Mancuso, 79, He goes to the Gemelli Hospital in Rome every morning and then goes to the Plaza de San Pedro del Vaticano to pray for Pope Francis.

The Pontiff, who is 88 years old and fights a double pneumonia, entered Gemelli on February 14 and has not been seen in public since then. The last part that the Vatican has shared indicates that another “calm” night has passed and that he was resting.

Mancuso, who has attended the daily mass of the hospital chapel since Francisco was admitted, travels by train to join the faithful in the Plaza de San Pedro to pray the Rosary. “I have made a continuous pilgrimage,” says Mancuso, who says that on February 28 it was particularly moving when he heard that the Pope had an “isolated respiratory crisis.” «I heard the Pope had worsened. It was a moment of discouragement. I participated in the rosary almost crying ».

Mancuso saw Pope Francis for the first time in December 2017 at the house of Santa Marta, his residence in the city of the Vatican. He shouted “Greetings, Holy Father” while he greeted the staff, and recalled that “while doing the toast, he turned around and said: ‘Thank you'”.









Carmela Vittoria Mancuso, 79.



Reuters





Since then, Mancuso has attended Wednesday’s weekly audiences with Franciscooffering yellow roses that symbolically coincide with the Vatican flag.

Originally from Calabria but who resident in the Roman neighborhood of Monteverde, Mancuso walks through the cobblestones of the Plaza de San Pedro for the prayer of the afternoon. Wrapped in a coat and a scarf to protect itself from the cold from the end of winter, sits in the front row to pray for the Pope and for “tenderness, joy and exultation” That, in his opinion, they make it special.