The Spanish Presidency of the EU has conferred on the Secretary of State for Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence, Carme Artigas, the baton of conductor in the final phase of the negotiations of the long-awaited European regulation on artificial intelligence (AI Act). The standard will order the uses and exceptions of this technology with an approach based on the risks that each of them represents for citizens. The higher the risk, the more control measures for the application or even its prohibition. For the moment, artificial intelligence (AI) systems that “manipulate”, those that serve for social classification or remote or real-time biometric identification fall into this last category.

The discussions between representatives of the European Parliament, in favor of limiting the possible dark applications of AI to the maximum; The Member States, who want to be able to resort to them in case of urgency, and the Commission are making these negotiations a slow and delicate process. “I am confident that we will be able to approve the regulations during this presidency [acaba el 31 de diciembre]”says the Secretary of State.

Born in Vilassar de Mar 55 years ago, Artigas was named two weeks ago co-president of an international council of United Nations experts in charge of preparing a governance mechanism for AI. Her colleague at the head of that group is James Manyika, vice president of Google, a clear sign that the industry is very present in the discussion. The Secretary of State receives EL PAÍS before flying to London for the AI ​​Security Summit, in which 28 countries, including the United States and China, agreed to cooperate to confront the risks of this technology.

Ask. What is your responsibility on the new UN advisory council?

Answer. Our mission is to analyze the opportunities, risks and impact that AI represents for society and design an international governance mechanism for this technology. It is a wake-up call about the importance of regulating AI: this has to be coordinated internationally and the global south must be involved. By December we must have drawn up some initial conclusions, which we will present in New York. I think it is a unique opportunity to influence the process from the vision that we have in Spain of technological humanism and from the European approach, based on the protection of rights.

Q. What do you think that AI governance mechanism should be?

R. There are many models, such as International Atomic Energy Agency or the Intergovernmental Group for Climate Change [IPCC por sus siglas en inglés], in which you first reach scientific consensus and then try to get a response from the States. You have to think that there are many different points of view regarding AI: the vision that China has is not the same as that of the United States, and it is not the same as that of Europe. Right now there are many international forums on this topic. It is time to unify them, to join forces with the industry.

Q. The UN has given much importance to the climate crisis and, however, the problem is far from being solved. Why should it be any different with AI?

R. I just had a conversation with the co-president about how we ensured that our work did not remain a series of theoretical recommendations. Let’s try to learn from best practices. The IPCC is a good starting point, but needs improvement. We are looking for a mechanism that is not as complex to maintain as an international agency and that has contact with the Academy, because AI is evolving very quickly.

For two weeks, Artigas has co-chaired an international council of United Nations experts in charge of preparing a governance mechanism for AI. Samuel Sanchez

Q. How can a coordinated response from countries and industry be proposed if their interests often collide?

R. The United States had its model of unlimited support for the development of its industry. China, too. The European way was the third way: we believe that technological progress cannot take away fundamental rights. At first no one paid attention to us, but the emergence of ChatGPT has allowed other latitudes and the industry itself to begin to realize that this technology, in the hands of bad actors, can have negative effects. The US has just announced its executive order. In Europe, we think that we have to go further, we want technology itself to be more transparent, more fair. In China, contrary to what one might think, they are very concerned about setting limits, for example, on deepfakes. Some have not become aware until 2023. Others we have already been working on them since 2020. Precisely for this reason, now is the time to add those visions.

Q. Is AI regulation the way to address this problem?

R. We are convinced that yes. No one is proposing like us an approach based on the impact of this technology on fundamental rights, on the prohibited uses of AI. Rather than putting in place a regulation or a legal or technical standard, we are developing a moral standard. We tell the world what is going to be acceptable or not to do with AI. For example, I have to know if something is generated by generative AI.

Q. Have you already agreed which cases will be prohibited and which will be high risk?

R. That is perhaps the most important point of the debate we are having. We must decide what requirements we ask of high-risk systems [los que están permitidos pero muy limitados] and what transparency requirements do we ask of the foundational models? [en los que se apoya la IA generativa, como ChatGPT]. The European Parliament wanted to extend the control of the standard also to generative AI, something that was not initially planned. We do not regulate technologies, but use cases. A hammer can drive a nail or kill someone. What we have to make sure is that if the latter happens, the person responsible goes to jail.

Q. By holding the Presidency of the EU, Spain is leading the negotiations between the Commission, Council and Parliament. Do they work well?

R. We are bringing many positions closer together. We have defined very well what high-risk systems are and we began to work on this debate on what prohibited uses are. Parliament gave a list that we see as excessive and that in some cases could go against the national security of the states. We are now defining what extraordinary guarantees we establish so that there cannot be, for example, an abuse of power by a state in the use of these technologies. We have to set limits, but at the same time favor and not scare away innovation, and that balance is difficult. I believe that we will be able to approve the regulations during the Spanish Presidency.

Q. What obstacles are there right now, beyond the prohibited uses?

R. There are a series of consensual prohibited jobs, such as scrapping [extracción de datos] from images taken by surveillance cameras or social credit rating systems. We are seeing if we find the right point in biometric recognition, except in some cases, such as its use in the investigation of certain serious crimes. Nobody wants there to be abuse of these techniques by the police or governments. If we do this, we have to offer extra guarantees of control. This is now the center of the debate, but we cannot reveal what solution we are looking for. Work is being done at a legal, technical and political level. The stakes are very high because such regulation has never been made in the world.

Q. Technology changes very quickly, as seen with the emergence of ChatGPT. How will they ensure that the regulation does not become obsolete?

R. The key to this regulation will be that it stands the test of time. For that, it must be able to be updated. We are looking at, for example, how to make risk use cases easily updateable. There will be a European coordination mechanism of national artificial intelligence agencies that will ensure this.

Q. Are you still against a moratorium on AI research?

R. The letter [en la que centenares de expertos solicitaron en marzo una pausa de seis meses en la investigación de esta tecnología] It was a wake-up call from the scientific community: be careful, we are developing something here without knowing its real impact. It placed the irreparable damage in the very long term, when we think that we are already suffering it: the fake newsidentity theft with deepfakes, the possibility of bias, discrimination… Before talking about existential problems of humanity, we must address what is happening today. It is impossible to stop innovation; What you need to do is make sure that progress is going in the right direction. Innovation must accelerate so that the industry itself finds a way to solve the problems it has created.

You can follow EL PAÍS Technology in Facebook and x or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_