The demolition game for the PC, Carmageddon, was reportedly created after developer Stainless Steel Software decided that racing games were always more fun if you backed into everyone. In reality it became Carmageddon famous for the fact that you could mow down entire hordes of pedestrians without any effort or problems.

Of course the newspapers went crazy when they heard about the game; they came up with headlines like 'Ban this game of death now!', after which millions immediately flew over the counter. What else do you need a PR agency for? By the time the game reached our shores, all the human hood ornaments had been replaced with scary green-blooded zombies, allowing you to charge through multiple herds and still keep your conscience clean and fresh. This is in stark contrast to your windshield.

The game didn't deserve the hate

When all the commotion had died down, the real surprise emerged Carmageddon was actually a fun, technically impressive racing game. The dystopian environments you drove around were huge, varied and detailed car playgrounds that ranged from a toxic chemical factory to a slippery ski resort.

Meanwhile, the crunching sounds of the crashes you had to cause to eliminate your opponents and win a 'race' delivered an impressive variety of damage that could bring your opponents to a scraping halt with a banana-shaped chassis.

The characters in Carmageddon

And those opponents were a colorful collection of some of the most colorful characters in racing game history, including an android villain in a futuristic Japanese coupe, a guy in a green Countach covered in fetish gear from head to toe, and a bunch of funeral directors in a hearse called The Stiff Shifter.

As for your own character, his toiling head could be seen in a small corner of the screen, in full webcam style, providing an almost eerie prescient of today's livestream video games.