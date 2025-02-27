Carlyle The acquisition of 60% of the technological consultant closed yesterday Likerbased in Vic (Barcelona). The operation aims to position the Catalan firm as one of the main Players of the sector at international scale. Last year, Seador exceeded 1,000 million euros in billing.

The purchase communicated last August, but until now all legal fringes have not been closed in all countries where it operates. After the acquisition, the Benito familyfounder of the company, will maintain 40% of the capital with other managers. In addition, Josep Benito will exercise the functions of President.

New advice

Carlyle’s investment has triggered a reorganization of Board of Directors of the consultant. The governing body, composed of 8 members, will be chaired by Josep Benito. Seor has also appointed the CEO, Sergi bioscato the General Director of International Operations, Javier Navarroand the deputy director, Santiago Anguera.

On behalf of Carlyle they join Fernando Chueca, Managing Director and Partner by Carlyle Europe Technology Partners, and Fabio Sousa, Vice President by Carlyle Europe Technology Partners.

In addition, as Sunday counselors at Carlyle’s proposal they join José Duartewith extensive experience in SAP, in addition to having been CEO of Infovista and Unit4, and José Pablo Carbonellformer director of Operations for Europe and Latin America in NTT Data-where Biosca proceeds-and Everis Excus for Europe.