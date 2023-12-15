The last six chapters of The Crown They are available on Netflix starting this Thursday, and with them the series ends. For seven years and 60 episodes, this fiction by Peter Morgan based on real events has covered the main historical and political events in the United Kingdom, but above all the family and love affairs that surrounded the reign of Elizabeth II. This sixth season, which marks the closing of the story, has given a main role to characters who have been the undisputed protagonists of the Windsor story in real life, such as the iconic Lady Di. But it has also brought back to the present day characters who, although they have gone unnoticed and have been lost track of for years, in one way or another were relevant when it came to constructing that story. One of them was Kelly Fisher, the former model who was engaged to businessman Dodi Al-Fayed when he began dating Diana of Wales, something he had to find out about from the press. She now lives in South Carolina, far from the media spotlight that she used to sue Al-Fayed, as has been learned after the press once again wonders what has become of her. And the same thing has happened in this latest installment with Carly Massy-Birch, Prince William's ex-girlfriend, the young woman who captivated him before, but almost at the same time, as Kate Middleton, when all of them were barely 20 years old.

In the seventh episode of the last season of The Crown A portrait of William of England's first girlfriend appears, whom he meets at the University of Saint Andrews, in Scotland. In fiction, the young woman's name is Lola Airdale-Cavendish-Kincaid (“She's so posh that she has three last names,” a waitress, Kate Middleton's classmate – who also studied at the same university – says of her in an Italian restaurant when one night they see them passing by with more friends). The young woman existed, but in reality her name was Carly Massy-Birch. She was an English Language and Creative Writing student in the year before Prince and they were dating for only a couple of months. “Carly will be very upset that this has come to light. She dated Guillermo for six or seven weeks when they first arrived in St. Andrews,” said Mimi Massy-Birch, the young woman's mother, in 2008, five years after Guillermo began officially dating Kate, according to reports. so he Daily Mail. “She has tried very hard to keep her friendship with him a secret, we all have, and that is why she will be upset about this,” Mimi continued, ensuring that Guillermo, Kate and her daughter were “the best of friends.” ”.

But that's not what the series reflects. In fiction, what we see is that Lola – Carly, in real life – and Guillermo hook up one night at a party, after Prince Enrique, on the phone, encourages his older brother to lose his hair: “Don't be so uptight.” ”. That same night they start going out together. However, from the first moment Guillermo is drawn to Kate Middleton, who also notices him (in fact, the plot of the episode is that Carole Middleton, Kate's mother, does everything possible for her daughter to match Guillermo to find a loving opportunity with him). While Guillermo is dating Lola, he approaches Kate Middleton in her library and starts chatting with her, but Lola appears and suffers a jealous attack. The young prince becomes very violent and uncomfortable, and so does the current princess. Just then a fan approaches him to ask for an autograph (something they do regularly on campus) and Guillermo answers her very rudely.

Without needing to spoil the cumbersome conversation that the three of them have next, which ends with both women walking away indignantly, the next thing the series shows us is that Guillermo and Lola have broken up, and that Kate has a new boyfriend, Rupert Finch (who also existed and whose real name has been respected). Which The Crown has been ignored, it is an uncomfortable moment that is included in the book The Making of a Royal Romance that Katie Nicholl published in 2011. According to the author, the three of them met at a university party where they started playing the classic game of I never never, which consists of someone proposing something they have never done and everyone who has done it drinks. “I have never dated two people from this place,” Carly must have said when it was her turn, knowing that Guillermo would have to drink. This is what the writer told after gathering the stories of several guests at the dinner, including Kate's confirmation. One of them said that, after Carly's comment, everyone froze, while Guillermo gave her an annihilating look and commented something like “I can't believe it.”

Meg Bellamy as Kate Middleton and Ed McVey as Prince William in the final season of 'The Crown'. ©Netflix/Courtesy Everett Collection / Cordon Press

This revelation helped Guillermo confirm his relationship with Kate once and for all, according to what his circle assured the author. The series dates back to Christmas 2002, when the current heir to the British throne speaks with his family and even considers leaving university. At the same time, Kate takes Rupert to her house and gets into a fight with her mother: she knows that Carole wants Guillermo for herself and believes that she considers her boyfriend somewhat lesser. Carole tells her that if she wants to continue with him, but that she should not do it because he challenges her. And that's when young Kate begins to reflect. At the end of the chapter, she sends Guillermo a message (on a Nokia 3310!) telling him: “Please don't leave uni. “Kate.” Fictional or not, the truth is that they sealed their union in 2011 with a memorable kiss on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after their massive wedding and that they are now the future kings of the United Kingdom.

Rupert Finch and Lady Natasha Rufus Isaacs leave St John the Baptist Church after their wedding on June 8, 2013 in Cirencester, England. Max Mumby/Indigo (Getty Images)

Currently, Rupert Finch is a renowned lawyer and has been married since 2013 to the aristocrat Lady Natasha Rufus Isaacs, a friend of Kate. In fact, the princes of Wales were invited to the wedding, just as Rupert and Natasha were invited to theirs. Carly's life, on the other hand, is a mystery. He Daily Mail She published in 2020 that she is believed to be married and continues to live in London, but it is unknown if, as her mother said, she is still in contact with the Princes of Wales. New details are likely to come to light now that The Crown has brought her back, when people start wondering what happened to Carly Massy-Birch.