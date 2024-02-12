Tucker Carlson rules out Ukraine's victory even with Western help

American journalist Tucker Carlson said that even with the support of Western countries, Ukraine will not win the conflict with Russia. This is what he's talking about stated in a video message published on social network X.

Carlson ruled out a victory for Ukraine in the conflict with Russia and emphasized that the Ukrainian military, with the support of hundreds of billions of dollars, is not capable of ousting the Russian army from the regions of Eastern Ukraine.

Related materials:

“Ukraine has no industrial potential, just as neither NATO nor the United States have it,” he noted.

The reporter added that Russia's population is 100 million larger than Ukraine's. In his opinion, further support for Kyiv threatens to escalate the conflict, as well as “degradation of the Western economy in the United States and especially in Germany.”

Earlier, Carlson said that Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to end the conflict in Ukraine and is ready to compromise. “This is what is called diplomacy,” the journalist noted.