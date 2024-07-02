Carlson: Replacing Biden with another candidate is a matter of time
Carlson: Replacing Biden with another candidate is a matter of time
Representatives of the Democratic Party will replace the current US President Joe Biden with another candidate, it is a matter of time. This development of events was predicted by American journalist Tucker Carlson on his page on the social network X.
“Too many prominent Democrats think he’s brain damaged. They won’t back down. They need to replace him, and they will, the question is when. If they’re smart, they’ll do it soon,” Carlson wrote.
Biden previously called Trump a threat to the country and its democracy. According to him, the former president is also “a threat to all the principles” that the United States stands for.
It was also reported that Biden intends to take part in the second round of debates with Trump, despite his unsuccessful performance in the current round.
