Carlson: Orban is trying to stop the destruction of Ukraine

Journalist Tucker Carlson called Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban the only person in Europe who is trying to stop the destruction of Ukraine. He wrote about this on his page on the social network X.

“Why is Orban the only leader in Europe trying to stop the total destruction of Ukraine? Anyone who opposes this is condoning evil,” the publication says.

Orban flew to the Russian capital on July 5 for talks with the country’s president, Vladimir Putin. The Hungarian prime minister noted that his trip to Russia was the next step in continuing the “peace mission.” On July 2, Orban visited Kiev, where he met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

After the talks, Putin said that he had a useful conversation with the Hungarian Prime Minister. He noted that the bilateral relations between Russia and Hungary are based on healthy pragmatism and mutual benefit.